IEA implements ‘significant reforms’ in Afghanistan’s education curriculum
Baradar highlighted that the IEA has always strived to present the religion of Islam to its people in its purest form, free from any superstitions.
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Tuesday met with Islamic scholars from India and Bangladesh and said the Islamic Emirate has strengthened its educational institutions, worked on the establishment of new academic bodies, and implemented significant reforms in the educational curriculum.
He further stressed that in addition to these efforts, the IEA has initiated effective measures to improve the country's economic situation.
“Large economic projects have been launched, trade with neighboring countries, the region, and the world has expanded, there has been progress in the industrial sector, and the foundation for a self-reliant economy, free from foreign dependence, has been established,” according to Baradar.
He also pointed out that the freezing of Afghanistan’s national assets and the economic sanctions have been major obstacles hindering the country's economic growth.
Meanwhile, Baradar added that IEA seeks to establish political and economic relations with the world based on mutual benefits, under the guidance of Islamic Sharia, and advocates for a self-sufficient Afghanistan, which would be beneficial for both the region and the world.
Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani
Haqqani stated that the IEA will not allow anyone to violate the religious laws of the country.
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants relations with countries around the world which are not opposed to Islamic principles and Sharia law.
Speaking at an event on Monday in Khost province, Haqqani emphasized that the IEA was not against interaction with the world but that it was against colonialism.
“If we want relations and interactions, we want them based on principles. As the world interacts with each other, we also want to be a partner in this interaction with the world because our interests and needs depend on trade and other matters,” said Haqqani.
Tahawol: Concerns over tension between Russia-Ukraine reviewed
Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly
Afghanistan’s national football team went down 3-1 to Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday.
Afghanistan's only goal was scored by Jamshid Achakzai.
This comes after Afghanistan’s 2-0 loss to Nepal on Saturday, also in Tajikistan.
This was the 8th match between the two nations, bring Tajikistan’s total number of wins against Afghanistan to seven; the 8th having been a draw.
The last time the teams met was in a friendly in June 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
