Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan

Chinese automobile company Dongfeng has expressed an interest to invest $50 million in Afghanistan.

A representative of the company said in a meeting with Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, that the company wants to invest $50 million in the automobile manufacturing sector in Afghanistan in four phases over a period of three and a half years.

He added that with this investment, 2,000 vehicles will be manufactured per year.

Welcoming the company’s interest in investing in the country Ahmadullah Zahid, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, described Afghanistan as one of the safe and secure places for investment with favorable profits.

He assured the Chinese that all domestic and foreign investors will be treated equally and will be fully supported.

In the meeting, the representative of Dongfeng also emphasized that the company’s investment in Afghanistan will create jobs for 500 to 700 people in the country.

He said that the company’s products will include cars, trucks, ambulances, and buses.