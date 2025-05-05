Kyrgyzstan exports 25 million liters of petrol to Afghanistan in 2 months

Kyrgyzstan has in two months exported 24.9 million liters of gasoline to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee said Monday.

According to local media, the gasoline, worth $11.5 million, was exported during January and February this year.

Exports of gasoline to Afghanistan have been steadily rising over the past two years.

In the first six months of last year, 700 liters went to Afghanistan, against just 19 liters in the same period in 2023.

Overall trade between the two countries also saw a steady increase after the Kyrgyz government removed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from their list of banned organizations in September last year.

Afghanistan is now the main consumer of Kyrgyz motor gasoline, accounting for about 92 percent of all exports of this fuel.

While Afghanistan has its own oil and gas reserves, particularly in the Amu Darya basin, it relies heavily on imports, especially from Central Asian countries and Iran, to meet its energy needs.