Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by over 64% in 9 months

Pakistan has reported that its export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 64.48 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $623.285 million during July-March (FY2024-25) against exports of $378.922 million during the same period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 45.54 percent from $55.907 million in March 2024, against the exports of $30.445 million in March 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 15.37 percent during March 2025 as compared to the exports of $35.977 million in February 2025, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at $20.127 million against $6.438 million last year, showing an increase of 212.62 percent in July-March (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 99.79 percent, going up from $0.960 million in March 2024 against the imports of $1.918 million in March 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed a decrease of 36.23 percent during March 2025, as compared to the imports of $3.008m during February 2025, according to the data.