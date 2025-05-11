Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by over 64% in 9 months
Overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $623.285 million during July-March (FY2024-25) against exports of $378.922 million during the same period last year.
Pakistan has reported that its export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 64.48 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $623.285 million during July-March (FY2024-25) against exports of $378.922 million during the same period last year.
On a year-on-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 45.54 percent from $55.907 million in March 2024, against the exports of $30.445 million in March 2025.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 15.37 percent during March 2025 as compared to the exports of $35.977 million in February 2025, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at $20.127 million against $6.438 million last year, showing an increase of 212.62 percent in July-March (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 99.79 percent, going up from $0.960 million in March 2024 against the imports of $1.918 million in March 2025.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed a decrease of 36.23 percent during March 2025, as compared to the imports of $3.008m during February 2025, according to the data.
Business
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Chinese automobile company Dongfeng has expressed an interest to invest $50 million in Afghanistan.
A representative of the company said in a meeting with Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, that the company wants to invest $50 million in the automobile manufacturing sector in Afghanistan in four phases over a period of three and a half years.
He added that with this investment, 2,000 vehicles will be manufactured per year.
Welcoming the company’s interest in investing in the country Ahmadullah Zahid, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, described Afghanistan as one of the safe and secure places for investment with favorable profits.
He assured the Chinese that all domestic and foreign investors will be treated equally and will be fully supported.
In the meeting, the representative of Dongfeng also emphasized that the company’s investment in Afghanistan will create jobs for 500 to 700 people in the country.
He said that the company’s products will include cars, trucks, ambulances, and buses.
Business
Kyrgyzstan exports 25 million liters of petrol to Afghanistan in 2 months
The gasoline, worth $11.5 million, was exported to Afghanistan during January and February this year
Kyrgyzstan has in two months exported 24.9 million liters of gasoline to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee said Monday.
According to local media, the gasoline, worth $11.5 million, was exported during January and February this year.
Exports of gasoline to Afghanistan have been steadily rising over the past two years.
In the first six months of last year, 700 liters went to Afghanistan, against just 19 liters in the same period in 2023.
Overall trade between the two countries also saw a steady increase after the Kyrgyz government removed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from their list of banned organizations in September last year.
Afghanistan is now the main consumer of Kyrgyz motor gasoline, accounting for about 92 percent of all exports of this fuel.
While Afghanistan has its own oil and gas reserves, particularly in the Amu Darya basin, it relies heavily on imports, especially from Central Asian countries and Iran, to meet its energy needs.
Business
Trump says buying Iranian oil must stop, threatens secondary sanctions on purchasers
U.S. President Donald Trump said all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must stop and any country or person buying any from the country would be immediately subject to secondary sanctions.
“They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Trump’s comments follow the postponement of the latest U.S. talks with Iran over its nuclear program, which had been due to take place in Rome on Saturday. A senior Iranian official told Reuters a new date will be set “depending on the U.S. approach.”
Trump’s administration has targeted Tehran with a series of sanctions on entities including a China-based crude oil storage terminal and an independent refiner it has accused of being involved in illicit trade in oil and petrochemicals.
In February Trump restored a “maximum pressure" campaign on Iran which includes efforts to drive its oil exports to zero and help prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Secondary sanctions are those where one country seeks to punish a second country for trading with a third by barring access to its own market, a particularly powerful tool for the United States because of the size of its economy.
Analysts have said that to really crack down on Iran’s oil exports the U.S. would have to impose secondary sanctions on entities such as Chinese banks that facilitate the purchases of Iranian oil. China is the largest buyer of Iranian crude.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by over 64% in 9 months
China invites Afghanistan’s foreign minister to visit Beijing
Afghanistan, Pakistan, China meet over expanding trade ties
Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine after three years of war
Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Health services to be expanded urgently for return refugees at Torkham border
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Saar: Passport Directorate’s revenue of 13 billion AFN over past year discussed
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Cabinet Meeting convened to discuss Afghanistan’s population census plan
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 26 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad
-
Regional4 days ago
India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist killings
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Skype ends operations after 22 years of service
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ‘concerned’ over rising tensions between Pakistan and India
-
World4 days ago
Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday, expected to discuss security
-
Latest News4 days ago
Passport Directorate earns nearly 13 billion AFN in one year
-
Health4 days ago
WHO confirms second Polio case in Afghanistan