Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 40th birthday, won’t retire yet

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the greatest soccer players of all times, celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

Showing no signs of retiring, or even slowing down, the Portugal captain has just recently increased his record number of goals to 923.

Ronaldo scored twice for Al Nassr, to propel his team to a 4-0 triumph over Al Wasl on Monday, in an Asian Champions League match.

It was his 700th club career win.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. In his mind, he also believes he has little competition for that title.

"I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me," the Al Nassr forward told El Chiringuito TV in a recent interview.

"I believe I am the most complete player that has ever existed. I do everything in football."

Indeed, if one takes his achievements and longevity into consideration, then he is indeed one of the greatest players ever.

Ronaldo, who started his professional career at Sporting CP in 2002 before moving to Manchester United one year later, has won 33 senior titles.

He has lifted five Champions League crowns, including four during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

"I'm so competitive that many times I forget what I've achieved as it gives me motivation to do more and be better every year," Ronaldo said.

"I think that is the difference with others. Somebody else in my position would have left football 10 years ago. I continue with that passion. I'm different."

Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors and two FIFA the Best awards, said he isn't ready to stop.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 923 goals and hopes to reach 1000 before he retires. Y

"I could honestly end my career now and I wouldn't have any regrets," he said.

"It would be a pity, however, because I'm still very well, I still make a difference. I can continue making a difference for one or two years more," ESPN reported.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will reach the 1000 career goal mark.

"It would be great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals," Ronaldo said.

"To score goals is the best sensation in the world and the most difficult thing in football."

Among his many achievements, Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, and to the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later.

He is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 135 goals and holds the world record for most appearances at 217.

Ronaldo is the only player to have featured in six European Championships. He is the record goal scorer in the history of the competition with 14 goals, ESPN reported.

The former Juventus star scored a Saudi Pro League record 35 goals in his first full campaign at Al Nassr last season and was named the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the recent Globe Soccer Awards.