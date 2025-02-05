International Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 40th birthday, won’t retire yet
Showing no signs of retiring, or even slowing down, the Portugal captain has just recently increased his record number of goals to 923
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the greatest soccer players of all times, celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday.
Showing no signs of retiring, or even slowing down, the Portugal captain has just recently increased his record number of goals to 923.
Ronaldo scored twice for Al Nassr, to propel his team to a 4-0 triumph over Al Wasl on Monday, in an Asian Champions League match.
It was his 700th club career win.
Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. In his mind, he also believes he has little competition for that title.
"I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me," the Al Nassr forward told El Chiringuito TV in a recent interview.
"I believe I am the most complete player that has ever existed. I do everything in football."
Indeed, if one takes his achievements and longevity into consideration, then he is indeed one of the greatest players ever.
Ronaldo, who started his professional career at Sporting CP in 2002 before moving to Manchester United one year later, has won 33 senior titles.
He has lifted five Champions League crowns, including four during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid.
"I'm so competitive that many times I forget what I've achieved as it gives me motivation to do more and be better every year," Ronaldo said.
"I think that is the difference with others. Somebody else in my position would have left football 10 years ago. I continue with that passion. I'm different."
Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors and two FIFA the Best awards, said he isn't ready to stop.
Cristiano Ronaldo has 923 goals and hopes to reach 1000 before he retires. Y
"I could honestly end my career now and I wouldn't have any regrets," he said.
"It would be a pity, however, because I'm still very well, I still make a difference. I can continue making a difference for one or two years more," ESPN reported.
It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will reach the 1000 career goal mark.
"It would be great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals," Ronaldo said.
"To score goals is the best sensation in the world and the most difficult thing in football."
Among his many achievements, Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, and to the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later.
He is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 135 goals and holds the world record for most appearances at 217.
Ronaldo is the only player to have featured in six European Championships. He is the record goal scorer in the history of the competition with 14 goals, ESPN reported.
The former Juventus star scored a Saudi Pro League record 35 goals in his first full campaign at Al Nassr last season and was named the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the recent Globe Soccer Awards.
ILT20 moves into play-off stage of 2025 season
The first qualifier, on Wednesday, will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals in Dubai
After 30 electrifying matches filled with edge-of-seat thrillers, and unforgettable moments, the DP World ILT20 has moved into its qualifier stage of the season.
From Wednesday, February 5, the four remaining teams will battle it out for the title.
The first qualifier, on Wednesday, will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals in Dubai.
On Thursday, MI Emirates will lock horns with Sharjah Warriorz in the Eliminator. This match will be played in Abu Dhabi.
The loser of the first qualifier will then take on the winner of the eliminator on Friday in Sharjah.
The high-stakes final will play out on Sunday, February 9, in Dubai.
Pakistan bowling legend and former captain Wasim Akram this week predicted a Desert Vipers win.
Vipers were the first team to secure a spot in the play-offs this season with their dominating show with bat and ball.
Defending champions MI Emirates finished second in the points table to qualify, while Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals became the third and fourth teams respectively to make it to the next stage.
With seven wins from nine games, Desert Vipers have been in top form throughout the league stage and have turned their performance around this season after a poor outing last year.
Akram says he was highly impressed by the tough competition between the teams as they reached the play-off stage.
For fans across Afghanistan, these matches will all be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television. See schedule below.
ICC announces ticket sale details for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches
The ticket sale details for India's three group stage matches and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai was announced by the ICC on Monday.
According to the ICC, India's three group-stage matches and the first semi-final, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be available for purchase starting Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 hours.
Fans can buy tickets online for the matches to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The first match, on February 19, will however be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan and will see Pakistan take on New Zealand.
Pakistan is the official host nation for this year’s tournament, but a hybrid model has been put in place because of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event.
As a result, it was decided India would play all their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts should they reach them.
Dubai will host the first semi-final, regardless of whether India reaches the last four or not.
However, if India does reach the final, that too will be played in Dubai.
The second semi-final will be played in Lahore, and should India not make the final, that game will also be played in Lahore.
India and Pakistan are both in Group A, along with Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Afghanistan meanwhile is in Group B, with Australia, England, and South Africa.
Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan
Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be able to watch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live, thanks to Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN), which has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the event on Ariana Television.
For news and updates on the event, be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages.
The match schedule is below.
Hi-tech match ball unveiled for inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025
The ball boasts cutting edge technology and is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy
Official Supplier of the FIFA Club World Cup, adidas, on Friday unveiled the match ball for the inaugural event.
The ball’s design pays homage to the United States, which is the host nation, and sports deconstructed stars and stripes.
The ball also boasts cutting edge technology and is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell, FIFA said in a statement.
“Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps to retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play,” the statement read.
FIFA has announced adidas as the Official Supplier of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ in truly eye-catching fashion, with the long-standing FIFA partner unveiling the tournament’s Official Match Ball, which features an iconic design and cutting-edge technology.
The ball’s design pays homage to the host nation, the United States, incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country’s heritage. Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white and blue in a nod to the nation’s flag.
“In addition, the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time.
“When combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials to make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences,” FIFA stated.
The event gets under way in Miami on Saturday, 14 June and wraps up on 13 July.
In total, 32 clubs will take part.
The tournament will take place from 14 June to 13 July 2025.
