Sport
Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers in epic DP World ILT20 Final
Desert Vipers will face Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 Season 3 final today, Sunday February 9
A new name will be etched into DP World ILT20 history as the Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers clash for the Season 3 title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
After weeks of exhilarating cricket and a prize pool exceeding $1 million on the line, the tournament now reaches its grand conclusion and for fans in Afghanistan, the match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television across the country.
Dubai Capitals enter the match with a formidable record, having secured five consecutive victories against the Desert Vipers in their past meetings.
However, the Vipers have been the team to watch this season, locking in their playoff spot ahead of time with a commanding campaign that saw them win their first four matches on the trot.
Despite a late-season stutter, including a loss to the Capitals in Qualifier 1, the Vipers bounced back with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against the Sharjah Warriorz on Friday to secure their place in the final.
Speaking ahead of the blockbuster final, Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson, who will miss out on the final due to an injury, said: “From day one we have all enjoyed being a part of the squad, and the family we have created has translated on the field.
“The Dubai Capitals are an exceptional team, and I think the top two teams in the competition have made it to the final.”
“We had a fantastic game against the Capitals in Qualifier 1 but tomorrow is a final and we both start on zero. Exciting time for players to step up for their teams. Both teams line up differently, we have different skill sets.
“There’s always pressure in a final, it’s a big opportunity and pressure comes with opportunity. It’s been a long build up, but the boys are ready for tomorrow”, he added.
Echoing these sentiments, Dubai Capitals captain, Sam Billings said: “Confidence is high as we have had a good run. Different people have stepped up for us throughout the competition including star performances from Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib so we are looking forward to tomorrow.
“The atmosphere last year was phenomenal at the final, as the love for cricket is very strong in the region and hopefully tomorrow both teams can put on a great show.”
For the Vipers, Alex Hales has led the charge with the bat, amassing three half-centuries for 400 runs in 12 matches. Hales has been buttressed by Sam Curran who has 325 runs to his name in 12 innings at an average of 46.42.
Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir and Lockie Ferguson have also been integral to the Vipers’ campaign, but the Vipers will play the final without Hasaranga or Ferguson.
Hasaranga had been amongst the shrewdest bowlers this season, picking up 12 wickets at a staggering economy rate of 5.88. Amir has claimed 12 wickets as well, while Lockie Ferguson has picked up 11 wickets.
Last season's runners-up, the Dubai Capitals, started the season slowly but have since ignited a fierce charge toward their maiden title.
After breaking out of a three-loss slump, the Capitals have won five out of their last six matches, including three consecutive victories en-route to the final.
Naib has been the star of their campaign, contributing 376 runs and 11 wickets, making him the tournament's premier all-rounder.
Notably, he has scored three half-centuries in his last three encounters against the Vipers.
Speaking on Naib’s contribution to the team, Billings said: “He has been fantastic. He has been great on the field too as he is a three-dimensional cricketer. He’s taking his opportunities out there and hopefully tomorrow he can put on a show for the fans.”
Shai Hope is a prime contender for the Green Belt (most runs) with 484 runs in 11 innings with an average of 60.50, just nine runs behind MI Emirates’ Tom Banton, who currently leads the race. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has led the bowling attack with 13 wickets in nine matches.
The DP World ILT20 boasts a total prize pool of over $1 million, with the champions earning $700,000 and the runners-up securing $300,000.
Outstanding individual performances will be recognized through the tournament’s signature belts: the Green Belt for the highest run-scorer, the White Belt for the leading wicket-taker, the Red Belt for the most valuable player, and the Blue Belt for the best UAE player.
Each belt winner will receive a cash prize of $15,000.
Ariana Television will broadcast a pre-match show from 5.30pm Kabul time. The final will get underway from 6.30pm.
Sport
Islamuddin Amiri announces retirement from football
Islamuddin Amiri, former captain of Afghanistan’s national football team, has announced that he will no longer participate in professional games.
“With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands. I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the football,” Amiri said on Facebook.
He added that his focus now is to become a “great coach.”
Amiri has mainly played as a defender on the football field and has 20 years of experience.
Sport
Shoaib Akhtar predicts Afghanistan will win semi-final spot in Champions Trophy
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that Afghanistan will be among the four semi-finalists of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to begin later this month in Pakistan.
Akhtar told the media that if the Afghan cricket team demonstrate ‘maturity’ and ‘patience’ then they can deliver surprising results in the upcoming mega event, Geo Super reported.
Akhtar also named hosts and defending champions Pakistan and arch-rivals India as his remaining semi-final contenders.
“I believe Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy,” said Akhtar.
“If Afghanistan’s team demonstrates maturity and their batsmen show patience, they could deliver surprising results,” he added.
The right-arm pacer further shared that he is hopeful for Pakistan to beat India before expressing his desire to see the fierce rivals colliding in the blockbuster final.
“I’m hopeful that Pakistan will defeat India on February 23. In fact, I believe that both Pakistan and India should also meet in the final of the tournament.
“If Pakistan defeats India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the Green Shirts will have already won half the tournament.”
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.
Sport
England will not boycott Afghanistan match at Champions Trophy: ECB
England will play their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan later this month, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday, despite calls to boycott the game in response to the Islamic Emirate's restrictions on women.
Last month, a group of British lawmakers urged England to boycott the Champions Trophy group stage match against Afghanistan which will be held in Lahore on February 26.
South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also supported calls for a boycott.
However, ECB chair Richard Thompson said they would play the match after discussions with the government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the players, adding that the cricketing community alone cannot tackle Afghanistan's problems.
"We remain of the view that a co-ordinated international response by the cricketing community is the appropriate way forward and will achieve more than any unilateral action by the ECB in boycotting this match," Thompson said in a statement.
"We have also heard that for many ordinary Afghans, watching their cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment. As such, we can confirm that we will play this fixture."
The Islamic Emirate says it respect women's rights in accordance with Islamic law and local customs and that they are internal matters that should be addressed locally.
