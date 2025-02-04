ILT20 moves into play-off stage of 2025 season

After 30 electrifying matches filled with edge-of-seat thrillers, and unforgettable moments, the DP World ILT20 has moved into its qualifier stage of the season.

From Wednesday, February 5, the four remaining teams will battle it out for the title.

The first qualifier, on Wednesday, will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals in Dubai.

On Thursday, MI Emirates will lock horns with Sharjah Warriorz in the Eliminator. This match will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The loser of the first qualifier will then take on the winner of the eliminator on Friday in Sharjah.

The high-stakes final will play out on Sunday, February 9, in Dubai.

Pakistan bowling legend and former captain Wasim Akram this week predicted a Desert Vipers win.

Vipers were the first team to secure a spot in the play-offs this season with their dominating show with bat and ball.

Defending champions MI Emirates finished second in the points table to qualify, while Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals became the third and fourth teams respectively to make it to the next stage.

With seven wins from nine games, Desert Vipers have been in top form throughout the league stage and have turned their performance around this season after a poor outing last year.

Akram says he was highly impressed by the tough competition between the teams as they reached the play-off stage.

For fans across Afghanistan, these matches will all be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television. See schedule below.