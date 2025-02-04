International Sports
ILT20 moves into play-off stage of 2025 season
The first qualifier, on Wednesday, will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals in Dubai
After 30 electrifying matches filled with edge-of-seat thrillers, and unforgettable moments, the DP World ILT20 has moved into its qualifier stage of the season.
From Wednesday, February 5, the four remaining teams will battle it out for the title.
The first qualifier, on Wednesday, will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals in Dubai.
On Thursday, MI Emirates will lock horns with Sharjah Warriorz in the Eliminator. This match will be played in Abu Dhabi.
The loser of the first qualifier will then take on the winner of the eliminator on Friday in Sharjah.
The high-stakes final will play out on Sunday, February 9, in Dubai.
Pakistan bowling legend and former captain Wasim Akram this week predicted a Desert Vipers win.
Vipers were the first team to secure a spot in the play-offs this season with their dominating show with bat and ball.
Defending champions MI Emirates finished second in the points table to qualify, while Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals became the third and fourth teams respectively to make it to the next stage.
With seven wins from nine games, Desert Vipers have been in top form throughout the league stage and have turned their performance around this season after a poor outing last year.
Akram says he was highly impressed by the tough competition between the teams as they reached the play-off stage.
For fans across Afghanistan, these matches will all be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television. See schedule below.
ICC announces ticket sale details for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches
The ticket sale details for India's three group stage matches and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai was announced by the ICC on Monday.
According to the ICC, India's three group-stage matches and the first semi-final, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be available for purchase starting Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 hours.
Fans can buy tickets online for the matches to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The first match, on February 19, will however be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan and will see Pakistan take on New Zealand.
Pakistan is the official host nation for this year’s tournament, but a hybrid model has been put in place because of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event.
As a result, it was decided India would play all their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts should they reach them.
Dubai will host the first semi-final, regardless of whether India reaches the last four or not.
However, if India does reach the final, that too will be played in Dubai.
The second semi-final will be played in Lahore, and should India not make the final, that game will also be played in Lahore.
India and Pakistan are both in Group A, along with Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Afghanistan meanwhile is in Group B, with Australia, England, and South Africa.
Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan
Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be able to watch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live, thanks to Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN), which has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the event on Ariana Television.
For news and updates on the event, be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages.
The match schedule is below.
Hi-tech match ball unveiled for inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025
The ball boasts cutting edge technology and is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy
Official Supplier of the FIFA Club World Cup, adidas, on Friday unveiled the match ball for the inaugural event.
The ball’s design pays homage to the United States, which is the host nation, and sports deconstructed stars and stripes.
The ball also boasts cutting edge technology and is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell, FIFA said in a statement.
“Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps to retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play,” the statement read.
FIFA has announced adidas as the Official Supplier of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ in truly eye-catching fashion, with the long-standing FIFA partner unveiling the tournament’s Official Match Ball, which features an iconic design and cutting-edge technology.
The ball’s design pays homage to the host nation, the United States, incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country’s heritage. Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white and blue in a nod to the nation’s flag.
“In addition, the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time.
“When combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials to make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences,” FIFA stated.
The event gets under way in Miami on Saturday, 14 June and wraps up on 13 July.
In total, 32 clubs will take part.
The tournament will take place from 14 June to 13 July 2025.
Real Madrid down Brest 3-0 to earn Champions League playoff seeding
Holders Real Madrid made sure they would be seeded for Friday's Champions League playoff draw by beating Stade Brest 3-0 away in the last round of the first phase on Wednesday.
Rodrygo scored the first and last goals after 26 and 78 minutes respectively while Jude Bellingham netted the second in the 56th following a smart pass from Lucas Vazquez.
Despite the loss, Brest will also feature in the two-legged playoffs as an unseeded team in their first European campaign.
Real reached the Champions League knockout phase for the 28th consecutive year and extended their winning streak to five matches in all competitions.
Real finished in 11th place with 15 points from eight games, and will face either Manchester City or Celtic in the playoffs.
"Top eight was our objective but we didn't do well in some games", Rodrygo told Movistar.
"If we play City it will be difficult as always but they are all tough opponents."
Brest are 18th with 13 points and will meet either Paris St Germain or Benfica in the next round.
"We saw the difference between a team used to this competition and us. It would be a shame to be drawn against Paris," Brest midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou told Canal+.
Possible Champions League playoff and last 16 opponents ahead of Friday's draw:
AS Monaco or Brest will face Paris St Germain or Benfica in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Liverpool or Barcelona in the Round of 16.
Sporting or Club Brugge will face Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Lille or Aston Villa in the Round of 16.
Celtic or Manchester City will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16.
Feyenoord or Juventus will face AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Arsenal or Inter Milan in the Round of 16. - REUTERS
