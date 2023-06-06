World
Dam destroyed in Ukraine, flooding war zone
A torrent of water burst through a huge dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, flooding a swathe of the war zone and forcing villagers to flee.
Ukraine and its Western allies accused Russia of blowing up the dam in a deliberate war crime. The Kremlin said it was Ukraine that had sabotaged the dam, to distract attention from a counteroffensive Moscow claims is faltering. Some Russian-installed officials said the dam had burst on its own, Reuters reported.
Neither side offered immediate public evidence of who was to blame. The Geneva Conventions explicitly ban targeting dams in war, because of the danger to civilians posed by destruction of such “works and installations containing dangerous forces”.
By mid-morning in the city of Kherson on the Ukrainian-held side, a pier on a tributary of the Dnipro had already been submerged by the surge climbing the banks.
“The water level has so far risen one meter,” resident Oleksandr Syomyk told Reuters. “We’ll see what happens next but we hope for the best.”
The Nova Kakhovka dam supplies water to a swathe of southern Ukraine’s agricultural land, including the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, as well as cooling the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The vast reservoir behind it is one of the main geographic features of southern Ukraine, 240 km long and up to 23 km wide.
A swathe of countryside lies in the flood plain below, with villages on the Russian-held southern bank seen as particularly vulnerable.
The destruction of the dam creates a new humanitarian disaster in the center of the war zone and transforms the front lines just as Ukraine is unleashing a long-awaited counteroffensive to drive Russian troops from its territory.
Russia has controlled the dam since early in the war, although Ukrainian forces recaptured the northern side of the river last year. Both sides had long accused the other of planning to destroy it.
“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russians had “carried out an internal detonation of the structures” of the dam. “About 80 settlements are in the zone of flooding,” he said on Telegram.
NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it “an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine”.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing: “We can state unequivocally that we are talking about deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side.”
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said the Zaporizhzhia power plant should have enough water to cool its reactors for “some months” from a separate pond located above the reservoir, and called for the pond to be spared.
The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the breached dam could rise by up to 12 meters, its Russia-installed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Telegram.
Video showed water surging through the remains of the dam – which is 30 meters tall and 3.2 km long.
Some 22,000 people living across 14 settlements in Kherson region are at risk of flooding, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Moscow-installed head of the region as saying. Kherson is one of five Ukrainian regions Moscow claims to have annexed.
World
Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced early Monday its forces had thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it’s unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The ministry, in a rare early morning video, said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in southern Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall, Associated Press reported.
“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov. “The enemy did not achieve its tasks. It had no success.”
Konashenkov said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed, and 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored combat vehicles were destroyed.
Ukraine didn’t comment, and often waits until the completion of its military operations to confirm its actions, imposing news blackouts in the interim. It was unclear why the Russian Defense Ministry waited until Monday morning to announce the attack, which it said started Sunday morning.
For months, Ukrainian officials have spoken of plans to launch a spring counteroffensive to reclaim territory Russia has occupied since invading Feb. 24, 2022, as well as the Crimean Peninsula it seized in 2014.
But they’ve given confusing signals about what would constitute a counteroffensive — preliminary, limited attacks to weaken Russian forces and military facilities or a full-fledged simultaneous assault across the entire 1,100-kilometer front line.
The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Ukraine used six mechanized and two tank battalions in the attack, and it released a video claiming to show destruction of some of the equipment in a field.
World
Russian forces tried to blow up my men, says mercenary boss Prigozhin
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been arguing with top military brass for months, on Friday escalated the feud by accusing pro-Moscow forces of trying to blow up his men.
Prigozhin’s Wagner Group troops have largely pulled back from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, most of which they captured last month after taking heavy casualties, and handed over their positions to regular Russian forces, Reuters reported.
Prigozhin, writing on Telegram, said his men had discovered a dozen locations in rear areas where defense ministry officials had planted various explosive devices, including hundreds of anti-tank mines. When asked why the charges had been set, the officials indicated it was an order from their superiors.
“It was not necessary to plant these charges in order to deter the enemy, as it (the area in question) is in the rear area. Therefore, we can assume that these charges were intended to meet the advancing units of Wagner,” he said.
None of the charges went off and no one was hurt, he said, adding: “We assume this was an attempt at a public flogging.”
Russia’s defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Prigozhin, who regularly complained his men were not given enough ammunition for the assault on Bakhmut, said on Wednesday that he had asked prosecutors to investigate whether senior Russian defense officials had committed any “crime” before or during the war in Ukraine.
World
Biden says Sweden will ‘soon’ join NATO at U.S. Air Force address
U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Thursday Sweden will join NATO “soon”, speaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy days after he hinted at a possible deal to overcome Turkey’s opposition to admitting the Nordic country to the alliance, Reuters reported.
Biden, in a flag-waving commencement address in Colorado Springs, Colorado, warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.
Biden, 80, who stood for much of the hours-long ceremony to shake hands with graduates, appeared to trip over something and fell to his knees towards the end. He was assisted to his feet and walked to his seat unaided.
On Monday, Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election. Biden told reporters Erdogan repeated Ankara’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States, while Biden urged Ankara to drop its objection to Sweden’s joining NATO, read the report.
In his commencement speech, Biden said NATO is stronger in spite of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to crack the alliance with his invasion of Ukraine. It is bolstered further, he said, by the recent admission of Finland, “and soon, Sweden.”
“It will happen, I promise you,” he said, but provided no details.
On Monday, Biden said he would speak to Erdogan again soon. NATO’s annual summit is in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, Reuters reported.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Turkey to immediately finalize Sweden’s accession to NATO, saying the country had already taken significant steps to address Ankara’s objections to its membership.
The White House has denied that Biden is pursuing a deal with Turkey to lift its opposition in exchange for F16s.
The 80-year-old president, who is seeking re-election in 2024, stood, throughout the presentation of more than 900 diplomas despite the relatively thin mountain air, shook hands and gave sharp salutes to the blue-uniformed graduates. His fall came at the end of the individual salutes. The Air Force Academy stands at 7,258 feet (2,212.3 meters) above sea level, Reuters reported.
Biden made clear the United States would not back down from the challenge posed by China amid deep strains in the relationship.
“The United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China. China and the United States should be able to work together where we can to solve some global challenges, like climate,” he said.
“But we are prepared for vigorous competition,” he said, adding the United States would stand up for its interests and that of its partners.
The president emphasized U.S. support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, Reuters reported.
“The American people’s support for Ukraine will not waver,” Biden said.
Tahawol: Confidential documents of US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Two new gas wells to be drilled in northern Afghanistan this year
Recognition of IEA would be decided by UNSC permanent members: Pakistan envoy
Saar: US special envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
NSIA records a drop in underage marriages in Afghanistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence
Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan’s release
Tahawol: Confidential documents of US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Ways of economic self-sufficiency in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA hold political commission meeting
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
30 Afghan students off to Kazakhstan to continue their studies
-
Health4 days ago
Fourth poliovirus case reported in Nangarhar
-
Regional4 days ago
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU-Central Asia summit calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Biden says Sweden will ‘soon’ join NATO at U.S. Air Force address
-
Latest News3 days ago
India says Afghan embassy issue an ‘internal matter’
-
Health2 days ago
Experts warn bird flu virus changing rapidly in largest ever outbreak