Deal on Islam, Islamic Emirate impossible: Deputy PM Kabir

The Political Deputy of Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, has firmly stated that any deal involving Islam or the Islamic Emirate is impossible. He emphasized the IEA remains steadfast in upholding the values of Jihad and will continue to adhere to its core principles.

During a visit to Baghlan province, where he attended a ceremony marking the graduation of religious madrassa students, Kabir reiterated that IEA’s relations with the international community are grounded in Islamic principles. He also reassured that the caretaker government is addressing relevant issues with a sense of responsibility and commitment.

Kabir further highlighted that efforts to improve education and development are already underway, with a gradual focus on resolving the challenges facing the Afghan people.

In a significant development, the Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned that military personnel from the previous government have been granted amnesty and are now living in full security, with no threats to their safety.