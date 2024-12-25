Karzai calls Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktika ‘blatant aggression’

Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai, has strongly condemned the recent Pakistani military airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, calling it a “blatant aggression” and a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Karzai attributed the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to Islamabad’s misguided policies, which he argued have fostered extremism in the region and consistently sought to destabilize Afghanistan.

Karzai stressed that resolving these tensions requires an immediate and thorough reassessment of Pakistan's policies.

He also called for the establishment of a "civilized relationship" grounded in mutual respect and good neighborly relations, which he believes would benefit both nations.

The Pakistani airstrikes on late Tuesday night in Barmal district resulted in 46 fatalities and six injuries.