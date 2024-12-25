Latest News
IEA summons Pakistan’s charge d’Affaires over deadly airstrikes
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, the ministry said in a statement.
In a strong protest, the ministry handed over a "firm protest note" to the Pakistani diplomat, condemning the recent airstrikes by Pakistani forces in the Barmal district of Paktika province.
The note stressed that the protection of Afghanistan's territorial integrity is a "red line" for the Islamic Emirate and warned that such reckless actions would have serious and far-reaching consequences.
The Pakistani airstrikes, which took place late Tuesday night, resulted in 46 deaths and left six others injured in Barmal district.
Karzai calls Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktika ‘blatant aggression’
Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai, has strongly condemned the recent Pakistani military airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, calling it a “blatant aggression” and a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.
In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Karzai attributed the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to Islamabad’s misguided policies, which he argued have fostered extremism in the region and consistently sought to destabilize Afghanistan.
Karzai stressed that resolving these tensions requires an immediate and thorough reassessment of Pakistan's policies.
He also called for the establishment of a "civilized relationship" grounded in mutual respect and good neighborly relations, which he believes would benefit both nations.
The Pakistani airstrikes on late Tuesday night in Barmal district resulted in 46 fatalities and six injuries.
Deal on Islam, Islamic Emirate impossible: Deputy PM Kabir
The Political Deputy of Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, has firmly stated that any deal involving Islam or the Islamic Emirate is impossible. He emphasized the IEA remains steadfast in upholding the values of Jihad and will continue to adhere to its core principles.
During a visit to Baghlan province, where he attended a ceremony marking the graduation of religious madrassa students, Kabir reiterated that IEA’s relations with the international community are grounded in Islamic principles. He also reassured that the caretaker government is addressing relevant issues with a sense of responsibility and commitment.
Kabir further highlighted that efforts to improve education and development are already underway, with a gradual focus on resolving the challenges facing the Afghan people.
In a significant development, the Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned that military personnel from the previous government have been granted amnesty and are now living in full security, with no threats to their safety.
IEA will not leave Pakistan’s ‘cowardly attacks’ in Paktika unanswered: MoD
While some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the targets of recent attacks were members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that all the victims were local civilians.
The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Paktika province late on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that civilians were targeted in the attacks.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this barbaric act to be against all international principles and open aggression, and strongly condemns it,” read the ministry statement.
The ministry added that the Pakistani side should know that such arbitrary actions are not the solution to any problem.
"The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered, rather it considers the defense of its territory and privacy as its inalienable right,” read the statement.
Khalilzad's reaction to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika
Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former representative of the US for peace in Afghanistan, in response to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, stated that if these attacks are confirmed, the Islamic Emirate may react.
Khalilzad said on X that both countries need a clear agreement to ensure that none of them use their territory against the other.
Referring to the visit of Pakistan's special representative to Kabul, he asked whether General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, would allow the envoy to start negotiations to resolve these tensions.
Pakistani jets targeted some areas of Barmal district of Paktika on Tuesday.
Conflicting Reports on Casualties from Recent Attacks in Paktika
While some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the targets of recent attacks were members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that all the victims were local civilians.
At present, there is no confirmed information on the exact number of casualties or injuries. Authorities from the Islamic Emirate are expected to provide further details in the coming hours.
The attacks took place while Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs, was visiting Kabul for talks. He met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior and other officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Trending
