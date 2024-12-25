IEA summons Pakistan’s charge d’Affaires over deadly airstrikes

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Paktika province late on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that civilians were targeted in the attacks.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this barbaric act to be against all international principles and open aggression, and strongly condemns it,” read the ministry statement.

The ministry added that the Pakistani side should know that such arbitrary actions are not the solution to any problem.

"The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered, rather it considers the defense of its territory and privacy as its inalienable right,” read the statement.

Khalilzad's reaction to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika

Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former representative of the US for peace in Afghanistan, in response to Pakistan's airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, stated that if these attacks are confirmed, the Islamic Emirate may react.

Khalilzad said on X that both countries need a clear agreement to ensure that none of them use their territory against the other.

Referring to the visit of Pakistan's special representative to Kabul, he asked whether General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, would allow the envoy to start negotiations to resolve these tensions.

Pakistani jets targeted some areas of Barmal district of Paktika on Tuesday.

Conflicting Reports on Casualties from Recent Attacks in Paktika

While some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the targets of recent attacks were members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that all the victims were local civilians.

At present, there is no confirmed information on the exact number of casualties or injuries. Authorities from the Islamic Emirate are expected to provide further details in the coming hours.

The attacks took place while Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs, was visiting Kabul for talks. He met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior and other officials of the Islamic Emirate.