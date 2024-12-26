Latest News
Ex-Pakistan envoy says US no longer values her country due to Afghanistan
She stated that Pakistan should be cautious about external pressures and emphasised the importance of addressing issues internally, rather than relying on foreign influence.
Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, has stated that Pakistan’s significance to the US, once driven by its role in Afghanistan, has diminished.
In an interview with a private television channel Wednesday, Lodhi expressed that Pakistan is no longer a priority for the United States, as the geopolitical landscape has shifted.
She explained that Pakistan’s importance to the US was closely linked to Afghanistan, but now, with that issue no longer central, Pakistan is not a priority in US foreign policy. Lodhi emphasised that US policy is now driven by its own interests.
Reflecting on the political situation, she noted that there are differing opinions within Pakistan regarding the timing of resolving PTI’s issues. Some believe the PTI’s concerns should be resolved before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, while others believe that both the PTI and the government have nothing to gain from continuing the standoff, hence the recent progress.
Lodhi further discussed the significance of Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, stating that until Trump formally takes office, his comments and tweets carry no official weight. She clarified that any remarks from Trump’s associates are personal opinions, not official statements.
On the issue of military courts, Lodhi acknowledged the clear stance of Western nations, particularly the European Union, which has warned that Pakistan’s GSP Plus status could be at risk due to the ongoing use of military courts.
She stated that Pakistan should be cautious about external pressures and emphasised the importance of addressing issues internally, rather than relying on foreign influence.
Lodhi concluded by expressing concern that such statements and international pressures negatively affect Pakistan’s image, adding that the country must resolve its own issues without relying on external forces.
On December 24, US expressed its concerns over the convictions of civilians in Pakistani military courts, calling for fair trials and respect for human rights.
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in his post on X said, “The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process.”
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe to face off in test match starting December 26
Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe saw the team claim victories in both the T20 and ODI series.
The national cricket teams of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are set to begin their highly anticipated test match series on Thursday, December 26. The first of the two tests, taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will run until December 30. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 12:30 PM Kabul time.
This test match adds another exciting chapter to the growing rivalry between the two nations. Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe saw the team claim victories in both the T20 and ODI series, boosting their confidence as they transition into the longer format of the game.
The second test match will follow, beginning on January 2. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling contest as Afghanistan looks to continue its strong form, while Zimbabwe aims to challenge the visitors in the longest format of the game.
IEA summons Pakistan’s charge d’Affaires over deadly airstrikes
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, the ministry said in a statement.
In a strong protest, the ministry handed over a "firm protest note" to the Pakistani diplomat, condemning the recent airstrikes by Pakistani forces in the Barmal district of Paktika province.
The note stressed that the protection of Afghanistan's territorial integrity is a "red line" for the Islamic Emirate and warned that such reckless actions would have serious and far-reaching consequences.
The Pakistani airstrikes, which took place late Tuesday night, resulted in 46 deaths and left six others injured in Barmal district.
Karzai calls Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktika ‘blatant aggression’
Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai, has strongly condemned the recent Pakistani military airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, calling it a “blatant aggression” and a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.
In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Karzai attributed the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to Islamabad’s misguided policies, which he argued have fostered extremism in the region and consistently sought to destabilize Afghanistan.
Karzai stressed that resolving these tensions requires an immediate and thorough reassessment of Pakistan's policies.
He also called for the establishment of a "civilized relationship" grounded in mutual respect and good neighborly relations, which he believes would benefit both nations.
The Pakistani airstrikes on late Tuesday night in Barmal district resulted in 46 fatalities and six injuries.
