Declining water levels affect 50 percent of fish farms in Kandahar

Fish farmers in Kandahar say that the water level in the province has decreased significantly and the problem has affected 50 percent of fish farms in the southern Afghan province.

Mohammad Ibrahim, head of the Kandahar Fish Farmers’ Union, says: “The number of farms has decreased by 50 to 60 percent. In the past, there were up to 1,800 farms, but now there are about 250 active farms left. There are also inactive farms, but their number is small.”

Fish farmers call for building dams to divert water. They say that surface water should be used for raising fish, not groundwater.

Toryalai, a farmer in Kandahar, says: “Drought has made fish farms very dry. The water level has decreased a lot and this problem has affected the farmers.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Kandahar province say fish farmers have been provided with necessary assistance.

Toryalai Agha, Director of the Livestock Promotion Department of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock of Kandahar province, says: “Some NGOs have helped them and have provided them with equipment and fish farming training programs.”

Based on information from officials of the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Kandahar province, about 152 large and 700 small fish farming farms are operating in the province, producing 700 kilograms of fish daily.