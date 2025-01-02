Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) have revealed that over one billion dollars have been invested in the poultry production sector across Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, investment in this sector continues to rise, with approximately 15,000 poultry farms currently operating nationwide.

Misbahuddin Mustain, spokesman for MAIL, said: "At present, around 15,000 poultry farms are actively operating throughout Afghanistan, collectively valued at over one billion dollars."

However, despite this significant investment, the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock notes that Afghanistan has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in poultry production.

"The poultry sector has significantly reduced imports and stopped importing old chickens into the country. We support this sector. Currently, egg imports are ongoing due to a shortage of eggs,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.

Economic experts believe there is substantial potential for further investment in the poultry industry, stressing that continued growth is essential for the country to reach full self-sufficiency.

Despite the ongoing investments, Afghanistan imports chicken and eggs from neighboring countries. Industry officials are urging the government to focus on expanding the sector, to transform Afghanistan into an exporter of poultry products in the near future.