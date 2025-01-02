Latest News
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) have revealed that over one billion dollars have been invested in the poultry production sector across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, investment in this sector continues to rise, with approximately 15,000 poultry farms currently operating nationwide.
Misbahuddin Mustain, spokesman for MAIL, said: "At present, around 15,000 poultry farms are actively operating throughout Afghanistan, collectively valued at over one billion dollars."
However, despite this significant investment, the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock notes that Afghanistan has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in poultry production.
"The poultry sector has significantly reduced imports and stopped importing old chickens into the country. We support this sector. Currently, egg imports are ongoing due to a shortage of eggs,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
Economic experts believe there is substantial potential for further investment in the poultry industry, stressing that continued growth is essential for the country to reach full self-sufficiency.
Despite the ongoing investments, Afghanistan imports chicken and eggs from neighboring countries. Industry officials are urging the government to focus on expanding the sector, to transform Afghanistan into an exporter of poultry products in the near future.
Latest News
Declining water levels affect 50 percent of fish farms in Kandahar
Fish farmers in Kandahar say that the water level in the province has decreased significantly and the problem has affected 50 percent of fish farms in the southern Afghan province.
Mohammad Ibrahim, head of the Kandahar Fish Farmers’ Union, says: “The number of farms has decreased by 50 to 60 percent. In the past, there were up to 1,800 farms, but now there are about 250 active farms left. There are also inactive farms, but their number is small.”
Fish farmers call for building dams to divert water. They say that surface water should be used for raising fish, not groundwater.
Toryalai, a farmer in Kandahar, says: “Drought has made fish farms very dry. The water level has decreased a lot and this problem has affected the farmers.”
Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Kandahar province say fish farmers have been provided with necessary assistance.
Toryalai Agha, Director of the Livestock Promotion Department of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock of Kandahar province, says: “Some NGOs have helped them and have provided them with equipment and fish farming training programs.”
Based on information from officials of the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Kandahar province, about 152 large and 700 small fish farming farms are operating in the province, producing 700 kilograms of fish daily.
Latest News
IEA denies Pakistani defense minister’s funding request claim
However, Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson of the IEA, rejected the claim.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent claim that the IEA had requested 10 billion Pakistani rupees to relocate members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from border areas to other regions of Afghanistan.
In an interview with Geo News on Wednesday, Asif stated that Pakistan agreed to the request but demanded guarantees from the IEA that the relocated TTP members would not return. He alleged that the Islamic Emirate has not yet given a positive response.
“Mullah Yaqub, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Mullah Shirin were present in this meeting,” said Asif. “I told them that if the TTP is not stopped, we will be forced to take action, and you [IEA] should not complain. You say you will transfer them to the western provinces, but what is the guarantee that they won’t come back?”
However, Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson of the IEA, rejected the claim.
“We reject this claim. The Islamic Emirate has not made such a request to Pakistan,” Fitrat told Ariana News. “It is unfortunate that Pakistani officials are making such baseless statements.”
“We do not know for what purpose they [Pakistan] are making such claims,” Fitrat added.
Tensions between the two neighbors have been escalating. Two weeks ago, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the Barmal district of Paktia province. The IEA reported that 46 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the attack. Pakistani media, however, claimed the strikes targeted TTP members.
Latest News
Hostility towards Afghans has spread to Pakistani Pashtuns: Gandapur
Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Ali Amin Gandapur has said that hostility towards Afghans has spread to Pakistani Pashtuns.
In a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Gandapur accused the police of the "arbitrary rounding up" of "Pashtun labourers in Islamabad" and warned that "such actions risk fostering a sense of alienation and exclusion among communities," AFP reported.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it was "deeply concerned by the alleged ethnic profiling of ordinary Pashtun citizens" and called on Islamabad police to refrain from actions "that create divisions among various communities living in the country".
A campaign to deport undocumented Afghans was launched over a year ago as political ties between the neighbouring governments frayed and Pakistan's economic and security woes worsened.
In recent months, however, Islamabad and the police have also started alleging Afghan involvement in opposition unrest over the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has denied any involvement by Afghans in political activities in Pakistan.
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
Declining water levels affect 50 percent of fish farms in Kandahar
IEA denies Pakistani defense minister’s funding request claim
Hostility towards Afghans has spread to Pakistani Pashtuns: Gandapur
Afghanistan set for second test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Tahawol: Taiwan conflict as challenge or opportunity discussed
Saar: World’s concern over barring women from working at NGOs in Afghanistan
Tahawol: World in 2024 & future outlook discussed
Saar: 2024 Middle East overview discussed
Tahawol: US-Russia confrontation on Ukraine discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani media confirm death of one soldier, wounding of 11 others in firing by Afghan forces
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA warns of suspension for NGOs failing to stop women from working
-
World4 days ago
Fiery plane crash kills 179 in worst airline disaster in South Korea
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
-
Sport3 days ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
-
Regional4 days ago
Suicide bomber kills police commander in southern Iran – media reports
-
Latest News2 days ago
South Korea pledges $5 million to support vulnerable families in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia reacts to Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes