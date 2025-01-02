Salt refinery plant to be built in Takhar province

Local officials in Takhar province have announced the establishment of a major salt production and refining plant, with an investment worth 45 million AFN.

The new facility is expected to meet international standards and will have an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 tons of high-quality salt.

Abdul Rahman Ghaznawi, Head of Industry and Commerce in Takhar, commented on the project’s significance: "Today, we inaugurated a new salt refining factory here. We urge local traders not to relocate their investments abroad but to invest in building factories here. The government will fully support them."

The decision to build the plant was driven by the region’s lack of a salt refining facility and the improving security situation in Takhar, according to company officials. The new plant is poised to address this gap while ensuring the production of premium-quality salt for both domestic use and export.

Mohammad Nabi Mansour, head of the salt refining company, reassured potential investors: "We guarantee full security in the region, and there are no issues hindering investment. We are confident this is a solid opportunity and are working with our partners with full trust."

Local residents of Takhar are calling on other investors to consider contributing to the country's self-sufficiency by investing in various sectors, especially in Takhar.

Notably, Takhar is rich in natural mineral resources, and investments in the province have the potential to boost production, which could then be exported to neighboring countries, particularly Tajikistan.