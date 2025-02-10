Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday experience had proven that talks with the United States are "not smart, wise or honorable", the official IRNA news agency reported.

This week U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to start working on a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran after restoring his maximum pressure campaign on the country, Reuters reported.

During his previous term in office in 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

The harsh measures prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limitations.

"Negotiating with America is neither smart, wise, or honorable. It will not solve any of our problems. The reason? Experience!" Khamenei was quoted as saying.

Iran had reached its agreement with the U.S. and other countries after two years of talks, he said, but the Americans did not adhere to it despite Iran's many concessions. "The person in charge tore it up," said Khamenei, referring to Trump.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Iran was ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes.

Khamenei said Iran would retaliate in kind if the Americans attacked Iran. "If they threaten our security, we will threaten theirs. If they act on their threats, we will do the same."

Referring to Trump's proposal to forcibly move Palestinian inhabitants from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries, Khamenei said:

"On paper, Americans are changing the world map. Of course it's only on paper because it's devoid of reality."