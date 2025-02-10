Regional
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments
Trump’s suggestion, made at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.
Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as "serious" developments for Palestinians, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry on Sunday.
The summit comes amid regional and global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to "take over the Gaza Strip" from Israel and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.
Trump’s suggestion, made at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, infuriated the Arab world, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia — key allies of Washington.
Regional
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
The delegation, which also included Mohammad Darwish, head of Hamas’ leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei a report on the current situation in Gaza.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and two other leaders of the Palestinian group in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.
"You defeated the Zionist regime [Israel], which was in fact America's defeat," Khamenei, whose country supports Hamas in its war with Israel, told the Palestinian delegation. "You did not allow them to achieve any of their goals."
Iranian TV said the Palestinian leaders were in Tehran to congratulate Khamenei on the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution. They expressed gratitude for Iran's continued support.
The delegation, which also included Mohammad Darwish, head of Hamas' leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei a report on the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and "the victories and successes that were achieved".
"We come to meet with you today with pride," the TV quoted al-Hayya as telling Khamenei.
Khamenei said U.S. threats against Iran "have no effect on the mindset of our nation," the Iranian media said.
Regional
China urges Panama to ‘make right decision’ after announcing Belt and Road exit
China expressed regret on Saturday over Panama's intention to leave Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, urging the Latin American nation to "make the right decision".
Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan met Panama's ambassador to China and lodged solemn representations, the foreign ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Zhao said Beijing deeply regrets Panama's decision and that the move was "not in the vital interests of Panama", it said.
"It is hoped that Panama will eliminate external interference and make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the statement said.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei says experience proves talks with US ‘not smart’
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday experience had proven that talks with the United States are "not smart, wise or honorable", the official IRNA news agency reported.
This week U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to start working on a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran after restoring his maximum pressure campaign on the country, Reuters reported.
During his previous term in office in 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.
The harsh measures prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limitations.
"Negotiating with America is neither smart, wise, or honorable. It will not solve any of our problems. The reason? Experience!" Khamenei was quoted as saying.
Iran had reached its agreement with the U.S. and other countries after two years of talks, he said, but the Americans did not adhere to it despite Iran's many concessions. "The person in charge tore it up," said Khamenei, referring to Trump.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Iran was ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes.
Khamenei said Iran would retaliate in kind if the Americans attacked Iran. "If they threaten our security, we will threaten theirs. If they act on their threats, we will do the same."
Referring to Trump's proposal to forcibly move Palestinian inhabitants from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries, Khamenei said:
"On paper, Americans are changing the world map. Of course it's only on paper because it's devoid of reality."
2,500 tons of pulses distributed in Afghanistan last year: WFP
Afghans who worked with US should be exempt from aid, refugee freeze: advocacy group
Pakistan to force thousands of Afghan refugees out of Islamabad
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments
Dubai Capitals clinch maiden title at ILT20
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Tahawol: IEA’s call on US to return helicopters discussed
Saar: Fate of cash shipments to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan, China’s call for supporting Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Debate with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of AFF
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR, IOM voice concern over Pakistan’s plan to relocate Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
A sizeable amount of US money went into IEA’s pockets: John Sopko
-
Regional4 days ago
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Management of Kabul Serena Hotel handed over to German firm
-
Latest News4 days ago
Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan gather in Dushanbe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump’s Gaza takeover plan: Turkish parliament speaker says US has forgotten Afghanistan lesson
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran is willing to give Trump diplomacy ‘another chance’, senior Iranian official says
-
Business4 days ago
Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters buoy safe-haven demand