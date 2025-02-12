Regional
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
Iravani urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn Trump’s brazen rhetoric.
Iran alerted the United Nations on Tuesday to what it described as “reckless and inflammatory statements” by U.S. President Donald Trump threatening the use of force, and warned that “any act of aggression will have severe consequences.”
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters, Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani referenced remarks made by Trump in interviews with the New York Post and Fox News, in which he spoke of a preference to do a deal to stop Tehran getting a nuclear weapon over bombing the country, Reuters reported.
“These reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the U.N. Charter,” Iravani wrote to the 15-member council.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the U.S. will bear full responsibility,” he said. “Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile action.”
Trump last week restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He also said he was open to a deal and expressed a willingness to talk to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, read the report.
Pezeshkian on Monday questioned the United States’ sincerity, while Iravani wrote in his letter that the U.S. policy “reinforces unlawful, unilateral coercive measures and escalates hostility against Iran.”
Iravani urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn Trump’s “brazen rhetoric.”
Iran has denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon. However, it is “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% weapons-grade level, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief told Reuters in December.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei cites need to further develop Iran’s military after Trump threats
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday questioned U.S. sincerity in seeking talks with Tehran while imposing tougher sanctions echoing those Trump implemented during his first, 2017-21 term in office.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran should further develop its military, including its missiles, after U.S. President Donald Trump made threats of force against Tehran if it refused to negotiate over its nuclear programme, Reuters reported.
Khamenei spoke a day after Iran’s U.N. ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned what he called “reckless and inflammatory statements” by Trump in interviews with the New York Post and Fox News in which he said he preferred doing a deal to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapon to bombing the country.
“Progress should not be stopped, we cannot be satisfied (with our current level). Say that we previously set a limit for the accuracy of our missiles, but we now feel this limit is no longer enough. We have to go forward,” Khamenei said, citing a need to focus on innovation in the Iranian military.
“Today, our defensive power is well-known, our enemies are afraid of this. This is very important for our country,” he added after visiting a Tehran exhibition showcasing the latest developments in Iran’s defence sector.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that during the exhibition a jet-powered “suicide drone” – loitering munitions that hover over targets – was unveiled with imagery of a submarine-launched kamikaze drone displayed for the first time, read the report.
Tehran insists its ballistic missile programme is purely defensive but it is seen in the West as a destabilising factor in a volatile, conflict-ridden region.
Khamenei, who said on Friday that talks with the United States were “not smart, wise or honourable”, made no mention of Trump in his remarks on Wednesday
Trump last week restored his “maximum pressure”, policy towards Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to push the Islamic Republic into a deal that would severely constrain its disputed nuclear programme.
Western powers have long suspected that Iran’s uranium enrichment programme is a disguised project to develop nuclear bomb material. Iran denies this, saying it seeks nuclear energy only for peaceful purposes.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday questioned U.S. sincerity in seeking talks with Tehran while imposing tougher sanctions echoing those Trump implemented during his first, 2017-21 term in office.
Iravani, Tehran’s United Nations ambassador, wrote in a letter to the U.N. Security Council that the Trump administration’s policy “reinforces unlawful, unilateral coercive measures and escalates hostility against Iran.”
Though Iran has long denied nuclear weapon ambitions, it is “dramatically” accelerating its enrichment of uranium to 60% fissile purity, close to the roughly 90% weapons-grade level, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief told Reuters in December, Reuters reported.
Tehran has in recent months announced new additions to its conventional weaponry, such as its first drone carrier and an underground naval base amid rising tensions with the U.S. and its regional arch-enemy Israel.
Regional
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments
Trump’s suggestion, made at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.
Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as “serious” developments for Palestinians, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry on Sunday.
The summit comes amid regional and global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to “take over the Gaza Strip” from Israel and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.
Trump’s suggestion, made at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, infuriated the Arab world, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia — key allies of Washington.
Regional
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
The delegation, which also included Mohammad Darwish, head of Hamas’ leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei a report on the current situation in Gaza.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and two other leaders of the Palestinian group in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.
“You defeated the Zionist regime [Israel], which was in fact America’s defeat,” Khamenei, whose country supports Hamas in its war with Israel, told the Palestinian delegation. “You did not allow them to achieve any of their goals.”
Iranian TV said the Palestinian leaders were in Tehran to congratulate Khamenei on the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution. They expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued support.
The delegation, which also included Mohammad Darwish, head of Hamas’ leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei a report on the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and “the victories and successes that were achieved”.
“We come to meet with you today with pride,” the TV quoted al-Hayya as telling Khamenei.
Khamenei said U.S. threats against Iran “have no effect on the mindset of our nation,” the Iranian media said.
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
IEA supreme leader advises students to pursue religious and modern education
Afghan asylum-seeker drives into Munich crowd, hurts 28 in suspected attack
Mullah Baradar meets Qatari Prime Minister
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Saar: Jordan King’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza displacement plan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Daesh threat discussed
Saar: Review of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
-
International Sports5 days ago
Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers in epic DP World ILT20 Final
-
World5 days ago
Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan
-
World4 days ago
Trump says US is making progress with Russia, declines to discuss talks with Putin
-
Latest News5 days ago
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel PM Netanyahu’s remarks on displacing Palestinians
-
International Sports4 days ago
Dubai Capitals clinch maiden title at ILT20
-
Regional4 days ago
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF chief in Afghanistan reiterates every child’s right to a healthy life