Latest News
Hanafi calls for China’s cooperation in generating electricity, equipping hospitals in Afghanistan
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul on Sunday called for China’s cooperation in generating electricity and equipping hospitals in Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by Arg, Hanafi said that China, as a good neighbor, has had trade, economic and political relations with Afghanistan for a long time, and during this time, not even a small problem has arisen between the two countries, rather efforts have been made to expand relations.
He added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants good relations with all countries, especially its neighbors, and expects them to have good relations with Afghanistan.
In the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, said that China and Afghanistan have had relations for 70 years, which shows the depth of relations between the two countries.
He also pointed to the expansion of trade and investment between the two countries and added that the Chinese Embassy in Kabul has issued a large number of visas to Afghan businessmen and citizens in the past year, which indicates the expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations.
The diplomat said that China was ready to build houses for refugees returning from neighboring countries, build cold storages in some provinces for agricultural products, provide health services, survey and extract minerals in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Iranian MP says dam construction in Afghanistan is ‘questionable’
Fida Hossein Maliki, a member of Iran’s parliament, has expressed concern about the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, saying that the issue is “questionable.”
“If we look at the events currently taking place under the so-called Taliban (Islamic Emirate) rule from a regional perspective, it does not have a good outcome for neighboring countries,” Maliki said in an interview with ILNA news agency.
He said that the current rulers of Afghanistan are behaving with neighboring countries, including Iran, in a way that is unprecedented.
“In the previous governments of Afghanistan, there was interaction on every issue, and this behavior effected the relations of the countries considering the position that Afghanistan itself had, but we have observed something different during this period that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) rules the country,” Maliki said.
He claimed that Iran’s water rights have not been respected by the Islamic Emirate and that the construction of water dams in Afghanistan is questionable.
“I believe that every action should be taken in an atmosphere of cooperation between the two countries, which is not the case today. Of course, it is natural that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) has neither a parliament nor a government. Nothing is in its place in this sovereignty."
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring Iran's rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty, but Iran must also consider the drought situation.
Latest News
Pakistan has right to attack TTP in Afghanistan: PM’s adviser
Pakistani Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has claimed that his country has the right to conduct operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil.
In an interview with Samaa TV, he said that the Pakistani government is at war against the TTP and will target members of this group wherever they are.
“According to the international law, if there is a threat of attack on your country from outside or there is preparation for it, you have the right to conduction operation against your enemy to protect yourself. If such thing happens, our forces will take right action at the right time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government of Pakistan had always conveyed it to the government of Afghanistan through dialogue that it should stop Afghan land to be used for terrorism in Pakistan.
He said that the Pakistani people had made numerous sacrifices for the people of Afghanistan and were facing consequences till today. He hoped that Afghanistan would take notice and not allow any group to use Afghan land for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan.
Iqbal said that the government was making sincere efforts, adding that reasonable dialogue from both sides always yields positive results.
Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan last month, killing dozens of people, including women and children. The Islamic Emirate retaliated with attacks across the Durand Line.
Yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai warned Pakistan to refrain from violating the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, otherwise it will receive a strong response from Afghanistan.
Latest News
Over 500 Afghan children killed or injured by explosives in 2024: UNICEF
In response, the organization has ramped up efforts to educate communities about the dangers. Last year, over 3 million children and their guardians were trained to identify and avoid explosive hazards.
More than 500 Afghan children lost their lives or suffered injuries in 2024 due to explosions caused by unexploded ordnance and remnants of war, according to a report released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
UNICEF highlighted the ongoing risks posed by explosive remnants of conflict, which continue to endanger children across Afghanistan. In response, the organization has ramped up efforts to educate communities about the dangers. Last year, over 3 million children and their guardians were trained to identify and avoid explosive hazards.
In a social media post on Sunday, UNICEF shared an image of children participating in one such training session, where they learned how to recognize and safely avoid explosive remnants.
The agency emphasized the urgent need for continued mine clearance and awareness programs to prevent further casualties, particularly among children who are disproportionately affected by these hidden threats.
The situation underscores the long-lasting impacts of conflict in Afghanistan and highlights the critical importance of mine education and clearance initiatives to protect vulnerable populations.
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of 3 million Afghan refugees
Rashid Khan puts victory in sight for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
Hanafi calls for China’s cooperation in generating electricity, equipping hospitals in Afghanistan
Iranian MP says dam construction in Afghanistan is ‘questionable’
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of 3 million Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
Debate with acting Minister of Industry and Commerce
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
-
Regional5 days ago
U.N. body accuses Israel of destroying Gaza healthcare
-
Latest News3 days ago
Declining water levels affect 50 percent of fish farms in Kandahar
-
Latest News3 days ago
Salt refinery plant to be built in Takhar province
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
-
World4 days ago
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set for second test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo
-
Regional5 days ago
US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia over election interference