Hanafi calls for China’s cooperation in generating electricity, equipping hospitals in Afghanistan

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul on Sunday called for China’s cooperation in generating electricity and equipping hospitals in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by Arg, Hanafi said that China, as a good neighbor, has had trade, economic and political relations with Afghanistan for a long time, and during this time, not even a small problem has arisen between the two countries, rather efforts have been made to expand relations.

He added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants good relations with all countries, especially its neighbors, and expects them to have good relations with Afghanistan.

In the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, said that China and Afghanistan have had relations for 70 years, which shows the depth of relations between the two countries.

He also pointed to the expansion of trade and investment between the two countries and added that the Chinese Embassy in Kabul has issued a large number of visas to Afghan businessmen and citizens in the past year, which indicates the expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The diplomat said that China was ready to build houses for refugees returning from neighboring countries, build cold storages in some provinces for agricultural products, provide health services, survey and extract minerals in Afghanistan.