Iranian MP says dam construction in Afghanistan is ‘questionable’

Fida Hossein Maliki, a member of Iran’s parliament, has expressed concern about the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, saying that the issue is “questionable.”

“If we look at the events currently taking place under the so-called Taliban (Islamic Emirate) rule from a regional perspective, it does not have a good outcome for neighboring countries,” Maliki said in an interview with ILNA news agency.

He said that the current rulers of Afghanistan are behaving with neighboring countries, including Iran, in a way that is unprecedented.

“In the previous governments of Afghanistan, there was interaction on every issue, and this behavior effected the relations of the countries considering the position that Afghanistan itself had, but we have observed something different during this period that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) rules the country,” Maliki said.

He claimed that Iran’s water rights have not been respected by the Islamic Emirate and that the construction of water dams in Afghanistan is questionable.

“I believe that every action should be taken in an atmosphere of cooperation between the two countries, which is not the case today. Of course, it is natural that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) has neither a parliament nor a government. Nothing is in its place in this sovereignty."

This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring Iran's rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty, but Iran must also consider the drought situation.