Pakistan has right to attack TTP in Afghanistan: PM’s adviser
Pakistani Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has claimed that his country has the right to conduct operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil.
In an interview with Samaa TV, he said that the Pakistani government is at war against the TTP and will target members of this group wherever they are.
“According to the international law, if there is a threat of attack on your country from outside or there is preparation for it, you have the right to conduction operation against your enemy to protect yourself. If such thing happens, our forces will take right action at the right time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government of Pakistan had always conveyed it to the government of Afghanistan through dialogue that it should stop Afghan land to be used for terrorism in Pakistan.
He said that the Pakistani people had made numerous sacrifices for the people of Afghanistan and were facing consequences till today. He hoped that Afghanistan would take notice and not allow any group to use Afghan land for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan.
Iqbal said that the government was making sincere efforts, adding that reasonable dialogue from both sides always yields positive results.
Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan last month, killing dozens of people, including women and children. The Islamic Emirate retaliated with attacks across the Durand Line.
Yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai warned Pakistan to refrain from violating the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, otherwise it will receive a strong response from Afghanistan.
Over 500 Afghan children killed or injured by explosives in 2024: UNICEF
In response, the organization has ramped up efforts to educate communities about the dangers. Last year, over 3 million children and their guardians were trained to identify and avoid explosive hazards.
More than 500 Afghan children lost their lives or suffered injuries in 2024 due to explosions caused by unexploded ordnance and remnants of war, according to a report released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
UNICEF highlighted the ongoing risks posed by explosive remnants of conflict, which continue to endanger children across Afghanistan. In response, the organization has ramped up efforts to educate communities about the dangers. Last year, over 3 million children and their guardians were trained to identify and avoid explosive hazards.
In a social media post on Sunday, UNICEF shared an image of children participating in one such training session, where they learned how to recognize and safely avoid explosive remnants.
The agency emphasized the urgent need for continued mine clearance and awareness programs to prevent further casualties, particularly among children who are disproportionately affected by these hidden threats.
The situation underscores the long-lasting impacts of conflict in Afghanistan and highlights the critical importance of mine education and clearance initiatives to protect vulnerable populations.
Acting minister of mines stresses acceleration of TAPI project
During the meeting, both parties reviewed the recent progress of the project and identified strategies to accelerate the remaining phases.
Hedayatullah Badri, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, held a meeting with Mohammad Murad Amanov, the Executive Director of the TAPI project, on Saturday in Kabul. The discussions centered around expediting the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which has been underway in Afghanistan for over two months.
During the meeting, both parties reviewed the recent progress of the project and identified strategies to accelerate the remaining phases. Particular attention was given to creating more job opportunities for Afghan workers, enhancing the technical expertise of Afghan engineers, and addressing other critical aspects of the initiative.
The TAPI pipeline project is a cornerstone of regional energy cooperation, aiming to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. Beyond its energy implications, the project is expected to bring significant economic benefits, including employment generation and capacity-building initiatives for local communities.
Officials emphasized their commitment to overcoming challenges and ensuring the successful completion of the project, which is seen as vital for fostering regional economic integration and energy security.
Recent attack on Afghanistan was a justified response to Pakistan’s foes: Sharif
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, recently stated that the military strike on the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan was an appropriate response to the armed opposition confronting Islamabad.
In a meeting in Islamabad, Sharif warned that Pakistan has, and will continue to deliver a strong and decisive response to cross-border attacks. He emphasized that both internal and external forces are actively working against Pakistan's stability.
"Today, we are addressing the attack on Pakistan that occurred in recent days, and we responded appropriately," Sharif said. "There are still operatives and fighters in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, who are plotting against us. We are aware that some who are sitting abroad, posing as friends, are in fact working against Pakistan, which is a serious threat."
However, Pakistani media have reported that the Prime Minister's remarks refer to the influence of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates from Afghan soil and has faced resistance from Pakistani forces. While Pakistani authorities have described the operation as a defensive measure, local sources and Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defense said that the Pakistani airstrike on Barmal district led to civilian casualties, including women and children.
In response to Sharif’s comments, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, stated that Pakistan's issues are internal and that if Islamabad pursues a path of hostility with Afghanistan, it will ultimately face failure.
Stanikzai also issued a warning, asserting: "If Afghanistan were to send the 'five sons of Mahmud, Abdali, or Babur' across the border, no one—not even in the Indian Ocean—could stop them." He further emphasized that Afghan forces have successfully safeguarded the nation’s borders, adding, "If the enemy has looked at it with an evil eye, they have plucked out their eye."
Experts, however, believe there are contradictions in the views and positions of various Pakistani institutions and officials regarding Afghanistan. While Sharif speaks of military confrontation, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has consistently advocated for diplomacy and expressed a desire for peaceful, friendly relations with Afghanistan.
