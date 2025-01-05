Over 500 Afghan children killed or injured by explosives in 2024: UNICEF

Pakistani Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has claimed that his country has the right to conduct operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil.

In an interview with Samaa TV, he said that the Pakistani government is at war against the TTP and will target members of this group wherever they are.

“According to the international law, if there is a threat of attack on your country from outside or there is preparation for it, you have the right to conduction operation against your enemy to protect yourself. If such thing happens, our forces will take right action at the right time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government of Pakistan had always conveyed it to the government of Afghanistan through dialogue that it should stop Afghan land to be used for terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani people had made numerous sacrifices for the people of Afghanistan and were facing consequences till today. He hoped that Afghanistan would take notice and not allow any group to use Afghan land for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan.

Iqbal said that the government was making sincere efforts, adding that reasonable dialogue from both sides always yields positive results.

Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan last month, killing dozens of people, including women and children. The Islamic Emirate retaliated with attacks across the Durand Line.

Yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai warned Pakistan to refrain from violating the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, otherwise it will receive a strong response from Afghanistan.