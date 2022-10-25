Hundreds of Iranian protesters go on trial

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2022)

Iranian authorities are bringing charges of an offense that could carry the death penalty on protesters who took part in anti-regime demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei announced that courts will trial detainees in Tehran and some provinces.

He did not however indicate how many individuals will go on trial.

Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, meanwhile reported that Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said that indictments have been issued for 315 people on charges of “congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country’s security” and “propaganda against the system.”

Iranian media reported that detainees went on trial from Monday in Tehran.

Meanwhile, more than 600 Iranian and international lawyers and human rights figures had sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, calling for the formation of an independent commission to investigate human rights violations in Iran.

In the letter, the human rights defenders referred to Iranian authorities using excessive force, live ammunition, and killing civilians, as well as the shooting of children participating in protests or bystanders. The letter also expressed concern about the fate of detainees and political prisoners.