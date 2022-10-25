Latest News
Hundreds of Iranian protesters go on trial
Iranian authorities are bringing charges of an offense that could carry the death penalty on protesters who took part in anti-regime demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei announced that courts will trial detainees in Tehran and some provinces.
He did not however indicate how many individuals will go on trial.
Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, meanwhile reported that Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said that indictments have been issued for 315 people on charges of “congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country’s security” and “propaganda against the system.”
Iranian media reported that detainees went on trial from Monday in Tehran.
Meanwhile, more than 600 Iranian and international lawyers and human rights figures had sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, calling for the formation of an independent commission to investigate human rights violations in Iran.
In the letter, the human rights defenders referred to Iranian authorities using excessive force, live ammunition, and killing civilians, as well as the shooting of children participating in protests or bystanders. The letter also expressed concern about the fate of detainees and political prisoners.
Latest News
IEA calls on OIC members to be the first to recognize new government
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to recognize them as the new government and to engage positively with the new regime.
The Islamic Emirate has also called on Islamic countries to interact with them on both a political and economic level.
Fourteen months ago the IEA swept to power as the former government collapsed. However, to date, no country has officially recognized the IEA as the new government.
In line with this, the IEA has called on OIC member countries to be the first to recognize them.
The IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said that while the Islamic Emirate might not have been officially recognized, the IEA does have good relations with many OIC-member countries.
“The relations of the Islamic Emirate with many members of this organization are good, and many of the countries that are members of this organization have their embassies open in Afghanistan,” said Karimi.
“Also, the Afghan embassy in those countries carries out its consular affairs,” he added.
The Secretary General of the OIC recently held talks in Moscow and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, among other issues.
In addition, the fight against terrorism, the establishment of an all-inclusive government and not allowing terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan are other concerns that have been raised by the international community.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that the new government of Afghanistan is inclusive and has said it will not allow any group to threaten the security of the countries of the region and the world using Afghan soil.
Latest News
Monday marks 77th anniversary of UN establishment
The United Nations Charter was established on October 24, 1945, in response to a perceived need for a better method of settling international conflicts and negotiating peace than that afforded by the previous League of Nations.
The US, Britain, and the Soviet Union started drafting the initial UN Declaration as WWII intensified. In January 1942, it was formally adopted by 26 countries as a statement of resistance to the Axis Powers – Germany, Italy, and Japan.
In April 1945, representatives of 50 countries met at the San Francisco Conference, which lasted over two months, and drafted the United Nations Charter. It was eventually signed on June 26 by representatives of 50 countries and assumed to form a body capable of “saving succeeding generations from the scourge of war.”
Poland, which was unable to attend the Conference due to being in the process of forming a new government, signed the Charter later. However, it is still considered one of the 51 UN-founding members.
The organization was officially established on October 24, 1945. On this date, the UN Charter was ratified by, among others, China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the US. Every year, the day is celebrated as United Nations Day.
The term “United Nations” was proposed by US President Franklin Roosevelt. As a tribute to the leader, who died a few weeks before the signing of the Charter, the participants of the San Francisco Conference adopted the name.
The organization currently has 193 member states.
Latest News
WFP says 9 out of 10 Afghans do not have enough food
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said Sunday that 9 out of 10 people in Afghanistan do not have enough food and that parents are not able to provide their children with healthy meals.
WFP tweeted that so far this year, the organization has reached more than 21 million vulnerable and food-insecure people across the country.
This comes amid repeated calls by the Islamic Emirate to the international community, including to China, to provide help to the people.
Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over, countries like China restarted their humanitarian aid programs to Afghanistan.
In less than two months after the fall of the republic, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul announced that the first humanitarian aid shipment had arrived in Kabul. The Chinese ambassador said the aid package included food and winter clothes.
But the bulk of China’s aid reached Afghanistan in 2022, including aid packages to earthquake victims in Paktia and Paktika provinces.
Chinese and Islamic Emirate officials have repeatedly spoken of improved relations between the two countries, and according to officials, since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, China has continued to provide assistance to Afghanistan.
China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, has said that after last year’s political developments, China pledged 250 million Chinese Yuan in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan is still facing many economic, humanitarian and security problems. China, as a friendly and neighboring country of Afghanistan, pays attention to the problems of the people of this country and is trying to help the people to overcome these problems,” said Wang.
China said that it will increase financial aid to Afghanistan in order to reduce the humanitarian crisis on the back of US sanctions.
Currently, according to Afghan experts, Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been illegally blocked by the Biden administration, but China is increasing emergency humanitarian aid work to severely affected Afghan families by donating food and cash.
IEA calls on OIC members to be the first to recognize new government
Hundreds of Iranian protesters go on trial
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
COVID outbreak reported on board cruise ship in Australian waters
WhatsApp is down for users worldwide
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
Mass grave found in Kandahar; UN calls for investigation
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Turkey sending 3,000 police to Qatar to help secure World Cup
Tahawol: Anniversary of UN establishment discussed
Saar: Reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Afghan politicians’ return to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US’s emphasis on expansion of ties with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man threatens to sue Guardian over ‘fake news’
-
World5 days ago
Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoIC working to reduce fuel price for coming winter
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan looking to go one better at this year’s T20 World Cup
-
Featured3 days ago
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan fans send wishes to team ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs England
-
World4 days ago
Johnson expected to stand in contest to replace UK PM Truss