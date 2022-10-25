IEA calls on OIC members to be the first to recognize new government

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to recognize them as the new government and to engage positively with the new regime.

The Islamic Emirate has also called on Islamic countries to interact with them on both a political and economic level.

Fourteen months ago the IEA swept to power as the former government collapsed. However, to date, no country has officially recognized the IEA as the new government.

In line with this, the IEA has called on OIC member countries to be the first to recognize them.

The IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said that while the Islamic Emirate might not have been officially recognized, the IEA does have good relations with many OIC-member countries.

“The relations of the Islamic Emirate with many members of this organization are good, and many of the countries that are members of this organization have their embassies open in Afghanistan,” said Karimi.

“Also, the Afghan embassy in those countries carries out its consular affairs,” he added.

The Secretary General of the OIC recently held talks in Moscow and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, among other issues.

In addition, the fight against terrorism, the establishment of an all-inclusive government and not allowing terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan are other concerns that have been raised by the international community.

The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that the new government of Afghanistan is inclusive and has said it will not allow any group to threaten the security of the countries of the region and the world using Afghan soil.