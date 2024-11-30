IEA announces approval of 30 standards

The office of the Economic Deputy Prime Minister on Saturday announced the approval of 30 standards in various sectors.

The office said in a statement that the standards are in the construction, food and beverage, medical, mining, oil, textile, environment, and electrical appliances fields, which were approved at a meeting of the Supreme Standards Council chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy Prime Minister.

Mullah Baradar said that in order to provide citizens with standardized products and imports, it is necessary to create and implement standards.

He added that this will prevent the production and import of low-quality goods and provide standardized goods to the people.

Baradar called on all government institutions to seriously implement and follow the standards approved by the council.