Over 12,000 Afghans entered Brazil with humanitarian visas in last three years: UNHCR
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Friday reported that over the past three years, more than 12,000 Afghans have entered Brazil with humanitarian visas.
UNHCR published the report on the situation and number of immigrants in Brazil.
According to this report, Brazil hosts 790,000 refugees from different countries of the world, especially Afghanistan, Venezuela, Haiti, Syria and Ukraine.
The report stated since the implementation of the humanitarian visa policy for Afghans in 2021 until August 2024, more than 13,000 humanitarian visas have been issued to Afghans.
According to this report, more than 12,000 Afghan refugees have entered Brazil during this period.
Turkish ambassador says Ankara has ‘positive view’ on relations with Afghanistan
Turkish ambassador to Kabul Jang Onal on Saturday met with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and said Ankara has a "positive view" on relations with Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.
In the meeting, Jang Onal expressed hope that more progress will be made in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The statement added that the two sides discussed Kabul and Ankara's political and economic relations.
Onal stated the acting minister of industry and commerce of Afghanistan is in Turkey and besides participating in the Halal Expo, Nooruddin Azizi also discussed with his Turkish counterpart about constructive bilateral trade.
It is worth mentioning that Azizi left for Türkiye late Tuesday to participate in the opening program of the annual Halal Expo International Trade Exhibition.
Acting interior minister calls Afghans ‘united people’
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has called Afghans united people and stressed the need for unity to preserve Islamic and national values in the country.
Speaking at a gathering in Ghazni’s Gilan district, Haqqani said the Islamic system is the shared asset of all Afghans and the effort of every citizen is necessary for the continuation of this system.
He advised the officials to treat people based on justice and equality and to solve people's problems with honesty and full commitment.
Haqqani stressed that the survival and development of the ruling Islamic system depends on the joint work and cooperation of the people.
IEA announces approval of 30 standards
The office of the Economic Deputy Prime Minister on Saturday announced the approval of 30 standards in various sectors.
The office said in a statement that the standards are in the construction, food and beverage, medical, mining, oil, textile, environment, and electrical appliances fields, which were approved at a meeting of the Supreme Standards Council chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy Prime Minister.
Mullah Baradar said that in order to provide citizens with standardized products and imports, it is necessary to create and implement standards.
He added that this will prevent the production and import of low-quality goods and provide standardized goods to the people.
Baradar called on all government institutions to seriously implement and follow the standards approved by the council.
