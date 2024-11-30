Over 12,000 Afghans entered Brazil with humanitarian visas in last three years: UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Friday reported that over the past three years, more than 12,000 Afghans have entered Brazil with humanitarian visas.

UNHCR published the report on the situation and number of immigrants in Brazil.

According to this report, Brazil hosts 790,000 refugees from different countries of the world, especially Afghanistan, Venezuela, Haiti, Syria and Ukraine.

The report stated since the implementation of the humanitarian visa policy for Afghans in 2021 until August 2024, more than 13,000 humanitarian visas have been issued to Afghans.

According to this report, more than 12,000 Afghan refugees have entered Brazil during this period.