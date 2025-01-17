IEA judicial delegation heads to Iran to discuss prisoners

A judicial delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by deputy of the Supreme Court, Sheikh Abdul Malik Haqqani, departed for Tehran to discuss issues related to Afghan prisoners, the court announced on Friday.

The primary objectives of the visit include strengthening judicial cooperation between the two countries, ensuring the rights of Afghan prisoners in Iran, fostering mutual goodwill, seeking alternatives to execution for Afghans sentenced to death, and facilitating the extradition of prisoners, Supreme Court said in a statement.

During the two-day visit, the judicial delegation will hold comprehensive discussions with Iran’s justice minister, the head of the Convicted Prisons Extradition Committee, and other senior officials.

Iran Human Rights has reported that in the first 10 months of 2024, the country has executed 49 Afghan nationals,

According to IHR, the number of executions of Afghan nationals in Iran has increased in the past three years.