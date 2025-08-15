IEA marks fourth anniversary in power, highlights achievements and addresses global concerns

Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) marked the fourth anniversary of their return to power with a high-profile ceremony at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul on Friday, where they highlighted progress in security, economic self-reliance, infrastructure, and education — while responding to ongoing international concerns.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored the IEA’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive engagement with all nations.

“Our positive relations with regional countries do not mean we oppose engagement with Western nations,” he said. “If others are hesitant to engage, that’s their decision. But our diplomats have already traveled to some European countries.”

Muttaqi also urged Afghans living abroad to return home and leave behind what he called “illusions and false hopes,” declaring: “Afghanistan is now truly a shared home for all Afghans.”

He stressed that the government’s entire operational and development budgets are now financed through domestic revenue, reflecting growing economic independence.

Highlighting progress in education, Muttaqi noted the construction of hundreds of madrasas and schools, bringing the total number of students to 10 million — including 2.8 million girls. He also cited a rise in property values as an indicator of public confidence in stability and long-term security.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized that the purpose of the jihad was never personal gain but the end of foreign occupation and the establishment of an Islamic system.

He addressed accusations made by international actors, stating: “Some accuse Afghanistan of harboring international terrorists to serve their own political interests, but we remain committed to our obligations under the Doha Agreement.”

Haqqani acknowledged global misunderstandings about the IEA but stressed that these can be resolved through genuine dialogue.

He, however, noted that each country must solve its internal issues independently.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi reiterated the IEA’s stance on justice, stating that no one is allowed to commit oppression under the guise of political disputes or past rivalries.

“If any such incidents occur, they will be treated as individual crimes, and perpetrators will be punished according to Islamic Sharia — no matter where they are,” Hanafi affirmed.