IEA plans to sign gas transit agreement with Russia

Afghanistan is preparing to sign an agreement with Russia for the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through its territory, according to Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan.

The agreement is expected to be finalized at the upcoming International Economic Kazan Forum 2025, which will be held in mid-May, Sputnik reported on Friday.

Khabibullin revealed that the LNG will be transported to Southeast Asia, with the transit likely to be carried out via gas tankers. He further noted that trial shipments have already been completed successfully.

This potential agreement follows previous successful negotiations at the Kazan Forum. In 2023, a contract was signed for the annual transit of 50 million tons of Russian oil, and in 2024, a deal for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was established.

The Kazan Forum, a key platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, continues to play a vital role in fostering regional trade and development.

The upcoming forum is expected to further strengthen economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, stated that initial steps have been taken for signing this contract.

"Fortunately, the groundwork for a final agreement has been laid. With the establishment of nationwide security and the facilities we have from NATO forces for oil and gas transfers, Afghanistan's position in the implementation of this project is strengthened. Once this major regional project is operational, sectors such as transportation, electricity, security, services, job creation, and manufacturing industries will be activated and developed, leading to economic growth in the country,” said Jawad Akhundzada.

In the meantime, members of the private sector have stated that with the implementation of this contract, the country's geopolitical position in terms of revenue, job creation, and increased transportation activity in the regional economy will practically be solidified.

Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the private sector, said: "For the implementation of this project, local labor will be needed, which can create many job opportunities for the people of Afghanistan."

Economic experts also stated that the implementation of this project is important for the country in the short term but have added that Afghanistan's focus should primarily be on the TAPI project.

The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated that with an economy-focused policy, Afghanistan will be transformed into the region's transit hub.