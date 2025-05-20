IEA reaffirms Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation at Termez Dialogue

Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem says Afghanistan serves as a natural bridge between Central and South Asia and stands ready to play an active and constructive role in regional and international processes.

Delivering a formal statement at the Termez Dialogue in Uzbekistan, he also highlighted Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

In his remarks, Naeem extended heartfelt gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan for hosting and initiating this regional dialogue under the theme “Creating a Shared Space for Peace, Friendship, and Prosperity.”

He praised Uzbekistan as a close neighbor and strategic partner, acknowledging the growing and unprecedented expansion of bilateral relations in recent years.

He noted that regional cooperation is vital not only for the benefit of the involved nations but also for global peace and stability, and that Afghanistan seeks to be a reliable partner in economic integration and regional connectivity.

Naeem also outlined several ongoing joint initiatives between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, including the construction of the Afghan–Trans railway line, a vital project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Central and South Asia.

He also referenced the 500-kilovolt power transmission line from Surkhandarya to Pul-e-Khumri, expected to significantly increase Afghanistan’s access to electricity.

Additionally, he highlighted collaborative agricultural projects utilizing modern technologies and emphasized the signing of agreements worth $2.5 billion in energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors between the two nations.

These developments, he emphasized, reflect the shared commitment of both countries toward sustainable development and regional stability.

He also reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, which is grounded in economic cooperation, regional engagement, and mutual respect. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used against any other country and called for reciprocal treatment in this regard.

The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in regional initiatives across infrastructure, transportation, energy, trade, education, climate change, and sustainable development.

He stressed that balanced regional development, dialogue, understanding, and trust-building are the cornerstones of meaningful and lasting progress.

Naeem urged the international community, regional states, global organizations, and financial institutions to recognize Afghanistan as a trustworthy partner and to support the country through investment in infrastructure, capacity-building, and economic development.

He concluded by reaffirming Afghanistan’s firm support for the Termez Dialogue, which he described as a significant platform for exchanging views, fostering mutual understanding, and building practical cooperation.

“We look forward to the outcomes of this dialogue paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for our region and our people,” Naeem stated.