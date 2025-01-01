IEA spokesman urges the world to end sanctions against Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has urged the international community to lift sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system and its ruling officials.

Mujahid stated the policy of pressure, sanctions, and force has been a failed experiment.

He added the policies of some countries, which have affected major global organizations, are driven by resentment and must change.

He stated these policies have a direct and negative impact on the lives of the people of Afghanistan.

"The current policies against Afghanistan directly affect the lives of the Afghan people and are in contradiction to human rights and humanitarian claims. We demand that coercive policies, pressure, restrictions, and sanctions come to an end. Afghanistan is an important country for all nations and seeks good relations with all of them,” he said.

Mujahid also called for the release of Afghanistan's frozen central bank assets and emphasized the need for the Islamic Emirate to have a seat at the United Nations.

He further stated that Afghanistan is part of the global community, and IEA seeks economic, trade, and diplomatic relations with both the region and the world.

However, experts have noted that IEA should focus on establishing a constitution, holding national dialogues, and removing the barriers to education and work for women and girls.

Other analysts believe that if the IEA respects human rights, it should pave the way for interaction between the caretaker government and the world, and 2025 could be a successful year for the Islamic Emirate.

In the past three years, IEA’s efforts to lift restrictions on the banking system, the travel bans on certain officials, gain international legitimacy, and secure a seat at the United Nations have been unsuccessful.

This is because the world sees respect for human rights, education for girls, and employment for women as red lines for the legitimacy of the IEA, while the ruling system has repeatedly considered these matters internal and stated that it does not allow outside interference in internal affairs.