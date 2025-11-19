IEA supreme leader: Guiding and leading the people is Ulama’s responsibility

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at a two-day seminar in Kandahar that the ulama must acquire knowledge and guide the people in “ethics, knowledge, and manners.”

In this seminar, which was held for the officials, members, and scholars of the jurisprudential councils of all Afghan provinces, the leader of the Islamic Emirate added that guiding and leading the people now rests on the shoulders of the ulama, and it is their responsibility to show the people the path in the light of Sharia.

Hibatullah Akhundzada stated that today valuable opportunities for service are available to the ulama, and they can clearly declare what is lawful and what is unlawful.

Akhundzada said: “So learn knowledge, convey it to the people, and spread it throughout society. The responsibility for the success of the religion now lies with the ulama, and it is their duty to familiarize and enlighten the people with the teachings of the faith.”

He stated: “Do not oppose one another. Strive to end disputes among the people. Do not be greedy for worldly gains. Do not conceal the truth; enjoin good and forbid evil. You, the scholars of the jurisprudential councils, are the representatives of the people. You must reform both the people and the officials. The people place their hope in you. First implement Sharia upon yourselves so that the people can see you and follow you. Scholars and officials must first execute the orders issued by the Islamic Emirate themselves and then explain them to the people. Deliver the orders and laws to the people, make them aware of these decrees, and explain their importance and significance to them.”