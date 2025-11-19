Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry

Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), highlighted the country’s investment potential during a keynote speech on Tuesday at the Trade Connectivity Conference, held alongside the Fourth National and International Imam Abu Hanifa Exhibition in Kabul.

The event brought together representatives from Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

Azizi urged investors from around the world and the region to explore opportunities in agriculture, mining, energy, industry, infrastructure, and cold storage facilities. He stressed that trade exhibitions and conferences play a key role in promoting Afghanistan’s economic development and regional connectivity.

Reflecting on past successes, the minister noted that similar trade connectivity conferences organized in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey have produced significant results in recent years.

Azizi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is pursuing a balanced policy focused on industrialization and self-sufficiency. Currently, more than 6,000 factories are operational across various sectors, and over 160,000 jeribs of land have been allocated for industrial parks. In the past three months alone, more than 400 companies have been granted land for operations.

The minister encouraged participants to engage actively in trade discussions and pursue practical agreements that benefit both Afghanistan and its regional partners. He reiterated an open invitation for investors to confidently explore opportunities and invest in the country’s growing economy.

Afghanistan’s focus on industry, infrastructure, and trade connectivity, Azizi said, demonstrates the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to long-term economic growth and regional cooperation.