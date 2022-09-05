IEA to boost power capacity by winter in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2022)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that it will increase the power capacity in Kabul city in order to prevent power outages this coming winter.

Officials at Breshna Sherkat, however, ask people to pay serious attention to electricity consumption, adding that residents of Kabul should be careful while using electricity.

“In order to avoid permanent electricity shortages, people should consume less electricity and we will increase the electricity capacity in the capital,” said Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABS.

Residents of the capital said that although electricity outages in Kabul occur frequently, the cost of electricity is high and they cannot afford to pay their bills. They have called on the the Islamic Emirate to reduce the price of electricity.

“Our electricity bill comes with a 20% increase compared to the previous month while we have a bad economy in the country now,” said Safiullah, a Kabul resident.

“All our work depends on electricity and without electricity nothing is done, but the electricity bill is too high,” said another resident.

Power outages are one of the concerns that the citizens of the country always raise. Afghanistan also relies on its neighbors for power as it imports 80% of its electricity.