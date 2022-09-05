Latest News
IEA to boost power capacity by winter in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that it will increase the power capacity in Kabul city in order to prevent power outages this coming winter.
Officials at Breshna Sherkat, however, ask people to pay serious attention to electricity consumption, adding that residents of Kabul should be careful while using electricity.
“In order to avoid permanent electricity shortages, people should consume less electricity and we will increase the electricity capacity in the capital,” said Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABS.
Residents of the capital said that although electricity outages in Kabul occur frequently, the cost of electricity is high and they cannot afford to pay their bills. They have called on the the Islamic Emirate to reduce the price of electricity.
“Our electricity bill comes with a 20% increase compared to the previous month while we have a bad economy in the country now,” said Safiullah, a Kabul resident.
“All our work depends on electricity and without electricity nothing is done, but the electricity bill is too high,” said another resident.
Power outages are one of the concerns that the citizens of the country always raise. Afghanistan also relies on its neighbors for power as it imports 80% of its electricity.
One killed, 10 wounded in Kabul explosion
At least one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in a blast on Monday morning in PD7, Kabul police confirmed.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that at around 11:00 am a suicide bomber attempted to detonate explosives near the Russian embassy on Darulaman Road.
“The suicide bomber was identified by security forces before reaching his target, which caused the explosion,” said Zadran.
According to Zadran one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in the explosion.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and comprehensive investigations are underway.
So far no group has claimed responsibility.
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
Officials have warned that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that have left 1,300 people dead since mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.
Fariduddin Mustafa, administrator for the Jamshoro district, said on Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus, Associated Press reported. Still, the water continues to rise, he said.
Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.
″After we assessed water levels reached (a) dangerous level … and there was fear that the embankment of the lake might be caved in at any time, the administration decided to make a cut on the Bagh-e-Yousuf side to avert any uncontrollable flow of water,” he said.
Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate.
The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said.
The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.
The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid to victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left nearly 1,300 people dead and millions homeless around the country.
Planes from multiple countries have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
He will visit Pakistan on September 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
UN Security Council urges the world to fight international threats
The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the continued attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack against the Guzargah mosque in Herat on Friday which killed at least 18 people and injured several more.
According to a statement published on Saturday, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes to be one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these acts accountable and bring them to justice.
The UNSC urged all member states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate has also said that 98% of the elements that target religious scholars have been destroyed and attempts are underway to completely destroy these elements.
“The Islamic Emirate is so serious against such elements and these criminals are eradicated to 98 percent; and the criminals are under the Islamic Emirate’s persecution and they will not be left behind unless to be punished,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
A number of military experts believe that considering the recent attacks on religious places and targeted assassinations of Islamic Emirate scholars, they should develop a comprehensive security solution that can guarantee the safety of clerics.
“The locals should cooperate with the security organs and also our intelligence departments must be active in order to prevent such attacks,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military analyst.
According to experts, security measures, especially intelligence activities, should be increased to prevent human attacks.
