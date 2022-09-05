One killed, 10 wounded in Kabul explosion

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2022)

At least one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in a blast on Monday morning in PD7, Kabul police confirmed.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that at around 11:00 am a suicide bomber attempted to detonate explosives near the Russian embassy on Darulaman Road.

“The suicide bomber was identified by security forces before reaching his target, which caused the explosion,” said Zadran.

According to Zadran one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in the explosion.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and comprehensive investigations are underway.

So far no group has claimed responsibility.