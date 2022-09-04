Latest News
UN Security Council urges the world to fight international threats
The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the continued attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack against the Guzargah mosque in Herat on Friday which killed at least 18 people and injured several more.
According to a statement published on Saturday, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes to be one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these acts accountable and bring them to justice.
The UNSC urged all member states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate has also said that 98% of the elements that target religious scholars have been destroyed and attempts are underway to completely destroy these elements.
“The Islamic Emirate is so serious against such elements and these criminals are eradicated to 98 percent; and the criminals are under the Islamic Emirate’s persecution and they will not be left behind unless to be punished,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
A number of military experts believe that considering the recent attacks on religious places and targeted assassinations of Islamic Emirate scholars, they should develop a comprehensive security solution that can guarantee the safety of clerics.
“The locals should cooperate with the security organs and also our intelligence departments must be active in order to prevent such attacks,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military analyst.
According to experts, security measures, especially intelligence activities, should be increased to prevent human attacks.
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
Officials have warned that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that have left 1,300 people dead since mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.
Fariduddin Mustafa, administrator for the Jamshoro district, said on Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus, Associated Press reported. Still, the water continues to rise, he said.
Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.
″After we assessed water levels reached (a) dangerous level … and there was fear that the embankment of the lake might be caved in at any time, the administration decided to make a cut on the Bagh-e-Yousuf side to avert any uncontrollable flow of water,” he said.
Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate.
The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said.
The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.
The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid to victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left nearly 1,300 people dead and millions homeless around the country.
Planes from multiple countries have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
He will visit Pakistan on September 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
IEA calls on West to reduce pressure and begin cooperation
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the West to reduce pressure on the IEA and instead cooperate with it.
“We call on America, Europe and others to reduce their pressure on the Islamic Emirate and start opening a new chapter of cooperation and relations with this new government,” Mujahid said in an interview with Indian media outlet StartNews Global published on Friday.
He said that it is in the interest of IEA to build normal relations with countries. “We also need them to help normalize relations with the Islamic Emirate as well.”
Mujahid also called on countries in the region and the world to recognize the IEA.
“They should not bring up small things in order to create barriers towards the recognition of the Islamic Emirate. We have fulfilled all the requirements to be recognized by the countries of the region and the world,” he said.
Mujahid also accused the United States of violating the Doha Agreement and warned that the consequences are not good for anyone.
He said that there are groups having the intention to sabotage IEA’s relationships with other countries.
“We call on countries not to be affected by these evil actions and they should build relations based on a specific strategy,” Mujahid said.
Pakistan floods: UN says over 421,000 Afghan refugees in worst-affected areas
The United Nations said this week that more than 421,000 Afghan refugees live in the worst flood-affected districts in Pakistan.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people in Pakistan.
Around 33 million people have been affected by the floods and 6.4 million are in need of shelter as well as food and other essentials.
Pakistan is home to 1.3 million Afghan refugees, over 421,000 of whom live in the worst affected districts. Many others have come to Pakistan for medical care, to study and work, or to temporarily find safety, or transit to another country, UN refugee agency UNHCR said.
“That night was unforgettable as our house was inundated within minutes. We had no other option but to leave at once,” says Bahadur Khan, one of over 2,000 Afghan refugees living in Kheshgi Refugee Village in Pakistan’s north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
“We fled Afghanistan when civil war broke out in the early 1990s. Then I had to move again when my house was completely destroyed after floods washed it away in 2010,” he says.
In 2010, Pakistan was hit by severe floods which left almost 2,000 people dead.
