IEA calls on West to reduce pressure and begin cooperation

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the West to reduce pressure on the IEA and instead cooperate with it.

“We call on America, Europe and others to reduce their pressure on the Islamic Emirate and start opening a new chapter of cooperation and relations with this new government,” Mujahid said in an interview with Indian media outlet StartNews Global published on Friday.

He said that it is in the interest of IEA to build normal relations with countries. “We also need them to help normalize relations with the Islamic Emirate as well.”

Mujahid also called on countries in the region and the world to recognize the IEA.

“They should not bring up small things in order to create barriers towards the recognition of the Islamic Emirate. We have fulfilled all the requirements to be recognized by the countries of the region and the world,” he said.

Mujahid also accused the United States of violating the Doha Agreement and warned that the consequences are not good for anyone.

He said that there are groups having the intention to sabotage IEA’s relationships with other countries.

“We call on countries not to be affected by these evil actions and they should build relations based on a specific strategy,” Mujahid said.