IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem

Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Qatar, says that the current government of Afghanistan has no particular problem with any country, not even Israel.

Referring to the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate, Naeem said on Wednesday in an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel that the countries that have problems with the IEA can resolve it through dialogue and negotiation.

“Our policy is to resolve problems through dialogue and mutual understanding with everybody. Whoever has a problem and wants to resolve it, we are perfectly ready,” Naeem, told Al-Jazeera.

Naeem, however, criticized Israel’s open cruelty against Palestinians and emphasized that the IEA will not be with oppressors.

“Jerusalem is the first Qibla of Muslims and the common and sacred value of the entire Islamic Ummah, and what Israel is doing in Palestine is a great and obvious injustice; we will not be with the wrongdoers,” said Naeem.

He has also said that the position of the IEA towards Jerusalem, the first Qibla of Muslims, is clear and obvious.

“The position of the Islamic Emirate towards Jerusalem is stable and clear, and we have expressed it,” he said.

The issue of recognizing Israel and relations with this country was another important topic of this interview, although Naeem did not deny direct interaction with this country, however, said that solving problems through dialogue with each country is one of the policies of the IEA in the framework of Islamic Sharia and national interests.

“The issue of recognizing Israel or relations with them is not an issue at all, the policy of the Islamic Emirate is in the light of Islamic Sharia and our national interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Islamic Emirate have always emphasized on establishing good relations and interaction with all countries of the world and demanded the recognition of the new government of Afghanistan.