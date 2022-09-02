Latest News
IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem
Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Qatar, says that the current government of Afghanistan has no particular problem with any country, not even Israel.
Referring to the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate, Naeem said on Wednesday in an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel that the countries that have problems with the IEA can resolve it through dialogue and negotiation.
“Our policy is to resolve problems through dialogue and mutual understanding with everybody. Whoever has a problem and wants to resolve it, we are perfectly ready,” Naeem, told Al-Jazeera.
Naeem, however, criticized Israel’s open cruelty against Palestinians and emphasized that the IEA will not be with oppressors.
“Jerusalem is the first Qibla of Muslims and the common and sacred value of the entire Islamic Ummah, and what Israel is doing in Palestine is a great and obvious injustice; we will not be with the wrongdoers,” said Naeem.
He has also said that the position of the IEA towards Jerusalem, the first Qibla of Muslims, is clear and obvious.
“The position of the Islamic Emirate towards Jerusalem is stable and clear, and we have expressed it,” he said.
The issue of recognizing Israel and relations with this country was another important topic of this interview, although Naeem did not deny direct interaction with this country, however, said that solving problems through dialogue with each country is one of the policies of the IEA in the framework of Islamic Sharia and national interests.
“The issue of recognizing Israel or relations with them is not an issue at all, the policy of the Islamic Emirate is in the light of Islamic Sharia and our national interests,” he added.
Meanwhile, the officials of the Islamic Emirate have always emphasized on establishing good relations and interaction with all countries of the world and demanded the recognition of the new government of Afghanistan.
Latest News
It is in the interest of Afghanistan, world to broaden engagement: Pakistan ambassador
It is in the interest of Afghanistan and the world to interact with each other and broaden their engagement, the outgoing ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khan said that recognition of the Afghan government is a legal process and it has to follow a process.
“That process means that we have to have coordination with neighbors, we have to have coordination with each other in the international community because it involves important subjects, important issues relating to people of Afghanistan,” Khan said.
The issues could be political framework, human rights framework and counterterrorism approaches, he said.
“It is in the interest of Afghanistan as well as in the interest of the world to interact with each other and to broaden this engagement,” Khan said.
The envoy said that the economic sanctions are hurting the people in Afghanistan.
“We believe this engagement has to continue and as a result if both sides try to seek a common ground addressing these issues, and the international community provide some incentives to Afghanistan for Afghan people, removing economic sanctions on Afghanistan and addressing the banking issues of Afghanistan, which are actually hurting people here, I think we can be optimistic about the progress, we can be hopeful about the progress, but giving any timeframe is very difficult for anyone,” Khan said.
On the issue of Durand Line, Khan said that instead of going into any controversial areas, Pakistan and Afghanistan have to focus on economic integration of the people on both sides.
“Our perspective is that Afghanistan and Pakistan border is an internationally recognized border. International community has also recognized this border as an international border. Afghanistan or
Afghans may have a different perspective, but the important thing is that this border is a long border connecting the two peoples, connecting the people of Afghanistan with Pakistan, and there are many people living on the border where the border is cutting across the villages and populations,” Khan said.
He continued: “I think the important thing is that instead of going into any controversial areas, Pakistan and Afghanistan have to focus on economic integration of the people on both sides, movement of the people on both sides, and all those issues can be discussed through bilateral official channels with a view to resolve them in a peaceful manner.”
On the fencing of the Durand Line, Khan said that the process stopped after the political change in Afghanistan last year, and the understanding is that if any local problem arises, it should be addressed through immediate contact between the security institutions of both sides.
Latest News
Top Afghan cleric Ansari killed in Herat mosque blast
Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Ansari, a prominent Afghan cleric, was killed after an explosion hit a mosque in western Herat province on Friday, officials said.
Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islam Jar confirmed that 18 people including Ansari, the imam of Gazargah mosque, and his brother were killed in the blast while 23 others were wounded.
Videos on social media showed people lying at the scene of the blast, where people gathered to offer Friday prayer.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemned the attack as a “cowardly” act, saying that the perpetrators will be punished.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) rejects claims it has stopped distributing electronic ID cards but says the process has slowed down due to a shortage of cards.
Presenting the one year report back on Thursday,
Faqir Muhammad Ziyar, the head of NSIA, said that they are trying to print new ID cards so that the process of distributing e-ID cards returns to normal.
According to NSIA, more than 2 million electronic ID cards have been distributed under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
In addition, officials have stated that they have prepared a plan for the distribution of electronic identification cards to all Kochis (nomads).
On the other hand, Esmatullah Hakimi, the deputy head of the Statistics Department, said that in the last year, out of a total of 410,000 government employees, 2% of the male employees and 15% of the female employees have lost their jobs.
NSIA, however, said no survey has been carried out since 2020 to determine the level of poverty in the country. They said that data provided by international organizations on poverty is not reliable.
