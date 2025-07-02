Latest News
IEA’s efforts against narcotics praised at Qatar meeting
The Ministry of Interior Affairs’ spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said on Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate’s fight against narcotics was praised by many nations at an anti-drugs meeting in Qatar.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, Qane said in addition to appreciation, the participating countries made full commitments to provide assistance and cooperation in this regard.
According to the statement, the meeting featured important discussions on a joint fight against narcotics, the establishment of alternative livelihoods, and the support and treatment of drug addicts.
The statement added that comprehensive talks were also held to enhance coordination between countries, share experiences, and pursue joint efforts in this field.
The anti-narcotics meeting held on June 29, led by UNAMA and hosted by Qatar, took place for two days with the participation of representatives from 29 countries worldwide and included delegates from the Narcotics Control Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Economy and NGOs discuss aid for Afghan refugees
Acting Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, who also serves as Chairman of the Committee for Attracting Aid for Returnees, held a meeting with members of the committee as well as heads and officials of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to discuss the urgent problems and needs of returnees from Iran in the provinces of Herat and Nimroz, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Hanif expressed appreciation for the previous cooperation of NGOs in assisting returnees and called on neighboring countries to continue and expand their support.
NGO officials, meanwhile, shared information about their activities and pledged to use all available resources, in coordination with the designated committees, to address the challenges faced by the returnees.
They also assured acting Minister of Economy of their readiness and commitment to continue their support programs.
According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), more than 800,000 Afghans have returned from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Afghanistan since January 2025, with over 137,000 arriving in June alone.
Pakistan revives tribal jirgas to resolve disputes and strengthen cross-border stability
In a renewed push to stabilize the restive tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the Pakistani government has moved to formally revive and institutionalize the traditional jirga system—a centuries-old mechanism for community-based dispute resolution—by integrating it into the national legal framework.
At a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, federal and provincial officials agreed on a roadmap to reintroduce jirgas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
The initiative, endorsed by tribal elders and legal experts, seeks to deliver alternative justice mechanisms that resonate with local customs while remaining in line with Pakistan’s Constitution and legal standards.
“This system must reflect the real needs of the communities it serves,” said Minister Muqam. “It will not operate outside the law, but rather, within a legal framework that protects fundamental rights.”
A subcommittee has been established to steer the consultation process, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Peshawar.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the broader aim of reducing dependence on overstretched police forces in the province, stating: “The KP government is a critical stakeholder in this process, and we are committed to moving forward in collaboration.”
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed appreciation for the federal government’s responsiveness to the concerns of tribal leaders, who have long sought culturally rooted yet legally sound solutions to long-standing disputes and insecurity.
IEA’s new ambassador to Moscow meets with embassy staff
Gul Hassan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Russia, formally assumed his diplomatic duties on Tuesday, during an introductory meeting with embassy staff in Moscow.
In the meeting, Hassan addressed the diplomats and employees of the Afghan Embassy, emphasizing his full commitment to carrying out his responsibilities with integrity and fostering close collaboration with all embassy personnel.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomed Russia’s formal acceptance of Hassan, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations.
The Ministry expressed hope that this move would lead to expanded political, economic, and multilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.
This appointment follows a broader trend of deepening engagement between the two nations, as Russia continues to develop its diplomatic and economic ties with Afghanistan, despite not formally recognizing the IEA as the legitimate government.
Hassan is the highest-ranking IEA diplomat to be stationed in Moscow since IEA returned to power in August 2021. Prior to this appointment, he served as the IEA’s consul in Quetta, Pakistan.
Last month, the IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Russia had formally agreed to accept Hassan as ambassador.
That decision followed a meeting between Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador in Kabul, and acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during which the letter of diplomatic accreditation was handed over.
