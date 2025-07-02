IEA’s efforts against narcotics praised at Qatar meeting

The Ministry of Interior Affairs’ spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said on Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate’s fight against narcotics was praised by many nations at an anti-drugs meeting in Qatar.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Qane said in addition to appreciation, the participating countries made full commitments to provide assistance and cooperation in this regard.

According to the statement, the meeting featured important discussions on a joint fight against narcotics, the establishment of alternative livelihoods, and the support and treatment of drug addicts.

The statement added that comprehensive talks were also held to enhance coordination between countries, share experiences, and pursue joint efforts in this field.

The anti-narcotics meeting held on June 29, led by UNAMA and hosted by Qatar, took place for two days with the participation of representatives from 29 countries worldwide and included delegates from the Narcotics Control Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.