Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader to officials: No defeat if duties align with Sharia
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Friday during a one-day educational seminar held in Kandahar addressed the officials and said: “When responsibilities are fulfilled with obedience and in accordance with the principles of Sharia, God will always support you, and you will never be defeated.”
In a statement, Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate Hamdullah Fitrat said that Akhundzada stated: “Do not fear any kind of hardship in the path of God. Make no exceptions in applying Sharia to anyone, because God’s satisfaction lies in the implementation of Sharia. Avoid arrogance, pride, self-importance, division, and distrust among each other. Do not be negligent, for negligence is not an acceptable excuse.'”
The leader of the Islamic Emirate added: “Do not occupy yourselves with futile and purposeless activities. Do not fall for the enemy’s propaganda, as the enemy seeks to sow division among you through its messaging. You fought the enemy in jihad for twenty years; now you must resist its propaganda as well.”
Akhundzada stressed: “For hundreds of years, scholars and righteous people have been kept away from public worship and politics, and the world has continually tried to sideline them. The Islamic system, jihad, Sharia, and the laws of God had remained only in books and stories. But contrary to expectations, and by the grace of God Almighty, politics in Afghanistan is now in the hands of scholars and virtuous people. God has now placed us in a test that Muslims were deprived of for centuries. We are now facing it—so we must be extremely vigilant.”
Hibatullah Akhundzada added: “Give thanks to God and serve the people. The people have served you in the past, supported you in word and deed, and made sacrifices. Now they look to you. The time has come to serve them well, to be kind to them, to respect them, and to rule among them with justice. Now is the time to show mercy to the oppressed and to be firm with the oppressor.”
Latest News
Fletcher: Donor countries must not abandon Afghanistan
Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has urged donor countries not to abandon Afghanistan amid the difficult circumstances it is facing.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Fletcher stated that humanitarian needs in Afghanistan remain high and stressed that the voices of Afghan women and girls will not go unheard on the UN stage, and their challenges will not be ignored.
“As you mentioned, the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are very significant. More than 20 million people in Afghanistan currently require humanitarian assistance. I wanted to spend nearly a week in Afghanistan to visit Kandahar, Kunduz, and here in Kabul, speak with local communities, and understand how they perceive their extensive humanitarian needs. I also met with our outstanding aid teams working in the field. They tell me that the scale of the needs is as large as ever, because in addition to decades of war, poverty, and inequality, the climate crisis has now added to these problems—especially affecting the most vulnerable,” said Fletcher.
He added that the U.S. aid cuts have impacted their operations in Afghanistan.
Fletcher stated: “My message to donor countries and the international community is very simple: do not retreat. Do not abandon Afghanistan and leave it to face these enormous needs alone. We must be here. We must remain here sustainably, engage in dialogue with local communities, be as effective as possible, and deliver aid with the generosity required by this moment.”
He further noted that Afghanistan has taken steps toward progress and has achieved the necessary economic development to stand independently without international reliance.
“As humanitarian aid workers, our future goal should be to be no longer needed here, because Afghanistan has found its own way, has taken its path toward development, and has achieved the economic progress necessary to stand independently without international support. Our ideal should be that one day Afghanistan does not need us and we can leave,” he added.
Tom Fletcher also emphasized that, within the framework of the United Nations and with whatever budget they can secure, they will remain in Afghanistan and continue to serve as effectively as possible.
Latest News
Russia to aid IEA in counter-Daesh efforts, says Kabulov
Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has announced that Moscow will assist the Islamic Emirate in combating Daesh.
In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Kabulov referred to Daesh as a “common enemy” of both Russia and Afghanistan, stating that Moscow will provide all possible assistance to Afghanistan’s interim government through specialized structures.
He added that the efforts of the current ruling authorities in fighting the Khorasan branch of ISIS, which promotes an ultra-radical ideology of global jihad, are evident.
These remarks come as Moscow has suspended the Islamic Emirate’s designation as a banned group.
However, Russia and no other country have officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, IEA has repeatedly stated that Daesh has been suppressed in the country and does not control any part of Afghanistan’s territory.
Latest News
Right now, China occupies Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: Trump
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that China occupies the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which was vacated by America in 2021.
“…But we were going to keep Bagram, the big Air Force base, which is one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. That’s what they do. They make their nuclear missiles and one hour away from Bagram, and I said you can’t give up Bagram,” Trump said while addressing the 2025 National Day of Prayer at the White House on Thursday.
“They gave up Bagram, and right now, China occupies Bagram. So sad, so crazy. One of the biggest air bases in the world, among the strongest and longest runways anywhere in the world, one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles,” Trump said.
Blaming the Joe Biden administration, Trump said, “You wouldn’t have had the horror show at Afghanistan, which I think is what gave (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the resolve to go in and do what he did because he looked at how badly we got out.
“We lost 13 soldiers, and 42 were horribly injured. Nobody ever talks about them, the legs, the arm, the arms, the face. Horribly injured, that would have never happened. Not even possible to have happened, and we would have been out before he was out,” Trump said.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that China occupies the Bagram air field in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the claim.
IEA’s supreme leader to officials: No defeat if duties align with Sharia
Fletcher: Donor countries must not abandon Afghanistan
Russia to aid IEA in counter-Daesh efforts, says Kabulov
Trump says buying Iranian oil must stop, threatens secondary sanctions on purchasers
Right now, China occupies Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: Trump
Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Iyer blitz powers Kolkata to big IPL win over Hyderabad
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s water and power efforts discussed
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Saar: Review of Information and Culture Ministry’s plans & achievements
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan and Iran swap prisoners at Milak border crossing
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A to play one-off Test against Sri Lanka A
-
World5 days ago
Trump urges Russia to stop attacks; Rubio says US might walk away from peace efforts
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
-
Regional5 days ago
Death toll from blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port rises to 40
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2025: League boss says tournament could grow to 94-match format in 2028
-
Latest News2 days ago
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia’s exports via Trans-Afghan Railway Line to average between 8 and 15 million tons annually