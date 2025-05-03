Latest News
Steady erosion of free media in Afghanistan continues: UN envoy
A diverse and healthy media sector is indispensable in ensuring transparency, public trust, and good governance, but in Afghanistan there is steady erosion of a free and independent media, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva said on Saturday marking the World Press Freedom Day.
“World Press Freedom Day stands as a crucial reminder of the essential role journalists and media play in Afghanistan. They are the foundation of an informed and vibrant society, and their role must be protected,” Otunbayeva said in a statement released by UNAMA.
Afghanistan’s media sector has been hit by faced a sharp decline in revenue linked to the country’s economic crisis, which has forced numerous outlets to close. In addition, significant restrictions have been enforced by Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, with media professionals facing threats, arrests and detention, and torture and ill-treatment, with women journalists being especially hard hit by disproportionate risks and barriers, UNAMA said.
Afghanistan is also not immune to the challenges brought by the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the theme for 2025’s World Press Freedom Day commemorations.
“AI presents significant risks: it can be misused to reproduce misinformation, spread disinformation, amplify hate speech, enable new forms of censorship and surveillance of journalists and citizens, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression,” said UNESCO Representative in Afghanistan, Patricia McPhillips.
“This means national and international cooperation is all the more essential,” said McPhillips.
UNAMA’s concern about the media situation in Afghanistan comes at a time when the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to press freedom within the framework of Islamic and national values.
Afghanistan ranks 175th out of 180 countries in press freedom index
Afghanistan has ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the 2025 global press freedom index issued by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Last year, Afghanistan had ranked 178th in the index, but scored higher than this year.
RSF said that the media in Afghanistan are now required to broadcast information that is controlled by the government as the media landscape is now devoid of pluralism and dissenting voices.
It added that the repression of journalists has steadily intensified.
Norway was ranked first for press freedom, followed by Estonia, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Iran, Syria, China, North Korea and Eritrea were placed below Afghanistan in the latest ranking.
IEA’s supreme leader to officials: No defeat if duties align with Sharia
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Friday during a one-day educational seminar addressed the Kabul officials and said: “When responsibilities are fulfilled with obedience and in accordance with the principles of Sharia, God will always support you, and you will never be defeated.”
In a statement, Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate Hamdullah Fitrat said that Akhundzada stated: “Do not fear any kind of hardship in the path of God. Make no exceptions in applying Sharia to anyone, because God’s satisfaction lies in the implementation of Sharia. Avoid arrogance, pride, self-importance, division, and distrust among each other. Do not be negligent, for negligence is not an acceptable excuse.'”
The leader of the Islamic Emirate added: “Do not occupy yourselves with futile and purposeless activities. Do not fall for the enemy’s propaganda, as the enemy seeks to sow division among you through its messaging. You fought the enemy in jihad for twenty years; now you must resist its propaganda as well.”
Akhundzada stressed: “For hundreds of years, scholars and righteous people have been kept away from public worship and politics, and the world has continually tried to sideline them. The Islamic system, jihad, Sharia, and the laws of God had remained only in books and stories. But contrary to expectations, and by the grace of God Almighty, politics in Afghanistan is now in the hands of scholars and virtuous people. God has now placed us in a test that Muslims were deprived of for centuries. We are now facing it—so we must be extremely vigilant.”
Hibatullah Akhundzada added: “Give thanks to God and serve the people. The people have served you in the past, supported you in word and deed, and made sacrifices. Now they look to you. The time has come to serve them well, to be kind to them, to respect them, and to rule among them with justice. Now is the time to show mercy to the oppressed and to be firm with the oppressor.”
Fletcher: Donor countries must not abandon Afghanistan
Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has urged donor countries not to abandon Afghanistan amid the difficult circumstances it is facing.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Fletcher stated that humanitarian needs in Afghanistan remain high and stressed that the voices of Afghan women and girls will not go unheard on the UN stage, and their challenges will not be ignored.
“As you mentioned, the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are very significant. More than 20 million people in Afghanistan currently require humanitarian assistance. I wanted to spend nearly a week in Afghanistan to visit Kandahar, Kunduz, and here in Kabul, speak with local communities, and understand how they perceive their extensive humanitarian needs. I also met with our outstanding aid teams working in the field. They tell me that the scale of the needs is as large as ever, because in addition to decades of war, poverty, and inequality, the climate crisis has now added to these problems—especially affecting the most vulnerable,” said Fletcher.
He added that the U.S. aid cuts have impacted their operations in Afghanistan.
Fletcher stated: “My message to donor countries and the international community is very simple: do not retreat. Do not abandon Afghanistan and leave it to face these enormous needs alone. We must be here. We must remain here sustainably, engage in dialogue with local communities, be as effective as possible, and deliver aid with the generosity required by this moment.”
He further noted that Afghanistan has taken steps toward progress and has achieved the necessary economic development to stand independently without international reliance.
“As humanitarian aid workers, our future goal should be to be no longer needed here, because Afghanistan has found its own way, has taken its path toward development, and has achieved the economic progress necessary to stand independently without international support. Our ideal should be that one day Afghanistan does not need us and we can leave,” he added.
Tom Fletcher also emphasized that, within the framework of the United Nations and with whatever budget they can secure, they will remain in Afghanistan and continue to serve as effectively as possible.
