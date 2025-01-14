ILT20: MI Emirates powers to emphatic 26-run triumph over Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals rode on the backs of stellar spells from Gulbadin Naib and Olly Stone to clinch a one-run victory against the MI Emirates in the first match of the DP World ILT20 Season 3 in the UAE on Saturday.

Fans were treated to a last ball thriller at the Dubai International Stadium as Nicholas Pooran’s exquisite half century of 61 runs in 40 balls for MI Emirates went in vain. The win marked the narrowest margin in DP World ILT20 history.

MI Emirates were coasting to victory, needing 16 runs in 15 balls, but a disciplined showing from the Capitals’ bowling unit swung the pendulum in their favour.

Gulbadin Naib finished with figures of 3 for 13, while Olly Stone returned with 2 for 14.

Earlier in the evening Fazalhaq Farooqi’s five wicket haul of 5 for 15, restricted the Dubai Capitals to 133/8.

Brandon McMullen’s half-century of 58 runs in 42 balls, helped the Capitals recover from a poor start, while Rovman Powell also made an important contribution of 25 runs to give their bowlers something to defend.

The MI Emirates’ innings suffered an early setback as Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher were both picked up by Olly Stone for ducks, in the powerplay.

MI Emirates’ woes worsened as they went on to lose Tom Banton for just seven runs to Farhan Khan while Kusal Perera fell after scoring only 12 runs off the bowling of Obed McCoy to leave MI Emirates reeling at 23/4 in 4.3 overs.

Coming in at number five, skipper Nicholas Pooran dispatched Farhan Khan over square leg for a maximum, followed by a boundary with a lofted off-drive to make his intentions crystal clear.

The MI Emirates finished their powerplay at 33/4.

Akeal Hosein joined Pooran as the pair went on to construct a vital partnership of 79 runs in 64 balls.

At the 10 over mark, MI Emirates needed 80 runs in 60 deliveries.

Signalling a change of momentum in the 11th over, Pooran heaved Sikandar Raza for six over mid-wicket.

Akeal Hosein also took down Raza for a six down the ground to complete the most lucrative over of the innings until then with 14 runs.

The partnership was finally broken when Akeal Hosein was scalped by Gulbadin Naib with the scoreline at 103/2 in 15.2 overs.

Hosein finished his innings with 30 runs in 31 balls. Soon after Pooran brought up his half century with a six, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls.

With the MI Emirates needing 16 runs in 15 balls, Gulbadin Naib struck twice in three balls. Naib flummoxed Nicholas Pooran with a slower ball and followed it up with the wicket of Alzarri Joseph.

Olly Stone delivered a shrewd 19th over, conceding only one run. The onus was on the experienced Kieron Pollard to finish proceedings in the final over bowled by Farhan Khan. However, the veteran could only manage 11 runs of the 13 needed to hand the Capitals a thrilling last ball victory.

Put in first the Dubai Capitals had a slow start to their innings, managing only 30 runs in the powerplay and losing Shai Hope to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the process. Adam Rossington was also castled by Alzarri Joseph as both openers only managed nine runs each.

Scottish batter, Brandon McMullen set out on a repair job, notching a crucial half century in just 33 balls.

McMullen’s knock of 58 runs in 42 balls comprised four fours and three sixes, before he became Fazalhaq Farooqi’s second of the night in the 17th over.

Meanwhile Capitals’ skipper Sikandar Raza’s was scalped by Zahoor Khan in the 11th over after scoring ten runs in ten deliveries.

Rovman Powell hit the ground running, quickly making his way to 25 runs in 20 balls, including two towering sixes. Powell’s threatening stint at the crease was derailed by a toe-crushing yorker from Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 19th over.

The same over saw Fazalhaq Farooqi complete his five-wicket haul with Dasun Shananka, who struck a quick fire 13 runs, followed by Olly Stone for a golden duck.

The Capitals only managed four runs in the final over to finish the innings at 133/8 in 20 overs.

Reflecting on the victory, Player of the match, Gulbadin Naib said, “That is the beauty of cricket and T20. Not a good total on the board, but we defended it, with the guys giving 100%. The pitch was helping the bowlers a lot. Not easy for the batters. We just tried to keep it stump to stump, and we did it.”

Where and when to watch

The third season of the DP World ILT20 kicked off on Saturday 11 January and will run through to 9 February 2025.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the entire season live.

