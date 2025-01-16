ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secure 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secured their first victory at the DP World ILT20 on Wednesday, defeating Sharjah Warriorz by 30 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Jason Holder picked up four wickets for just 23 runs and David Willey returned figures of three wickets for 19 runs to defend their total of 159/5 with ease.

Batting first, an unbroken partnership of 50 runs in the death overs between Andre Russell and Laurie Evans enabled the Knight Riders to post 159/5 after Kyle Mayers set the tone early with a rapid 21 runs.

Evans remained unbeaten on 39 runs while Russell’s 12-ball knock of 24 provided the late innings fireworks.

In response, the Sharjah Warriorz innings was plagued by the lack of partnerships and an abundance of dot balls.

Providing insight on his approach to bowling, Player of the Match, David Willey said: “I always aim to take wickets and try to swing the new ball to achieve that. The scoreboard generally dictates what we need, and I focus on reading the game well to deliver accordingly.

“I've built my career around swinging the ball and always strive to stay one step ahead of the batter.”

Thursday’s match

Desert Vipers will take on MI Emirates on Thursday. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.

The full broadcasting schedule is as below.