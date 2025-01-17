Sport
Pollard becomes 2nd cricketer after Gayle to hit over 900 sixes in T20s
Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became the second player after Chris Gayle to smash 900 or more sixes in the history of T20 cricket during his ILT20 clash for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers on Thursday.
Pollard slammed 36 runs from 23 balls in a knock that featured two fours and three sixes.
Pollard had 898 maximums to his name in 689 matches in a T20 career that began in 2006. He got to the 900 mark with a huge six off Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over of the first innings of the clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Notably, Gayle has hit 1056 sixes and leads the tally by a handsome margin.
While he was dismissed on 36, Pollard's knock helped MI rack up a competitive score of 159/6. However, the target was not enough. Fakhar Zaman led the run-chase alongside Alex Hales as they put up an opening partnership of 62 before the latter was cleaned up by Waqar Salamkheil for 34. Fakhar smashed 67 and was the cornerstone of the chase. Sam Curran and Sherfane Rutherford stepped up later with scores of 28 and 21, respectively, to help the Vipers win by five wickets with five balls to spare.
The defending Emirates have only one win in their first three matches, while the Deserts are unbeaten after three outings in the tournament.
Friday’s match
Sharjah Warriorz will take on Dubai Capitals on Friday. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secure 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secured their first victory at the DP World ILT20 on Wednesday, defeating Sharjah Warriorz by 30 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Jason Holder picked up four wickets for just 23 runs and David Willey returned figures of three wickets for 19 runs to defend their total of 159/5 with ease.
Batting first, an unbroken partnership of 50 runs in the death overs between Andre Russell and Laurie Evans enabled the Knight Riders to post 159/5 after Kyle Mayers set the tone early with a rapid 21 runs.
Evans remained unbeaten on 39 runs while Russell’s 12-ball knock of 24 provided the late innings fireworks.
In response, the Sharjah Warriorz innings was plagued by the lack of partnerships and an abundance of dot balls.
Providing insight on his approach to bowling, Player of the Match, David Willey said: “I always aim to take wickets and try to swing the new ball to achieve that. The scoreboard generally dictates what we need, and I focus on reading the game well to deliver accordingly.
“I've built my career around swinging the ball and always strive to stay one step ahead of the batter.”
Thursday’s match
Desert Vipers will take on MI Emirates on Thursday. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
ILT20: MI Emirates powers to emphatic 26-run triumph over Dubai Capitals
Dubai Capitals lost to the MI Emirates for the first time in group stages in the ILT20 tournament’s history
The MI Emirates cruised to their first win of the DP World ILT20 season as they rode on half-centuries from Tom Banton and Nicholas Pooran to clinch a 26-run win against the Dubai Capitals in the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday evening.
Shai Hope was the star of the match as he scored a magnificent century of 101 runs in 59 balls, but it went in vain as the Dubai Capitals lost to the MI Emirates for the first time in group stages in the tournament’s history.
Fazalhaq Farooqi’s over, where he picked up two wickets and conceded just three runs, turned the course of the game in favour of the MI Emirates.
With the Capitals chasing a daunting target of 188, MI Emirates opened their bowling with spin as Akeal Hosein was handed the new ball and the move nearly paid off in the third over.
Player of the Match, Tom Banton remarked after the game: "It was tricky to begin with. We spoke pre-game that someone's got to bat through the innings. I looked to put pressure back on the bowlers when the ball was in my area. I've played a lot of cricket here and the wickets are always good. It's my first year here, I was with MI Cape Town last year. Someone has to put his hand up every game, and today it was me."
Tuesday’s match
Gulf Giants will take on Desert Vipers on Tuesday. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by three wickets
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout performer in an ILT20 match that went down to the last ball
Fans at the Dubai International Stadium were treated to yet another dramatic finish on Sunday evening as Sharjah Warriorz registered a three-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants at the DP World ILT20.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout performer in a match that went down to the last ball.
He finished unbeaten on 83 runs from 56 balls with six fours and four sixes to steer the Warriorz to their target of 175.
Kohler-Cadmore's exploits were complemented by a breezy knock of 45 runs from UAE’s Rohan Mustafa as the pair put on a 105-run partnership.
The Warriorz endured a few anxious moments in the final over, but a composed Kohler-Cadmore helped them sail through and secure the two points.
Desert Vipers trump Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
In the earlier match Sunday, Desert Vipers began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Half centuries from Dan Lawrence and Sam Curran ensured the Vipers would comfortably surmount their target of 167.
Dan Lawrence powered his way to 70 runs in 39 balls, while Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 50 from 37 deliveries.
The Vipers won the toss and elected to field first.
Speaking on his innings and his broader experience at the DP World ILT20, Player of the match, Dan Lawrence said: "The situation was quite nice to come into, knowing I had to give myself time. From the hotel to how the coaches treat you, this is probably the most professional set-up."
Reflecting on the loss, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ skipper Sunil Narine said: “We did well to get back in the game. We had a tough powerplay and we obviously wanted more runs. The key was the difference in the first six overs.”
Monday’s match
Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates on Monday. The match will be screened live on Ariana Television from7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
