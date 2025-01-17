Pollard becomes 2nd cricketer after Gayle to hit over 900 sixes in T20s

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became the second player after Chris Gayle to smash 900 or more sixes in the history of T20 cricket during his ILT20 clash for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers on Thursday.

Pollard slammed 36 runs from 23 balls in a knock that featured two fours and three sixes.

Pollard had 898 maximums to his name in 689 matches in a T20 career that began in 2006. He got to the 900 mark with a huge six off Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over of the first innings of the clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Notably, Gayle has hit 1056 sixes and leads the tally by a handsome margin.

While he was dismissed on 36, Pollard's knock helped MI rack up a competitive score of 159/6. However, the target was not enough. Fakhar Zaman led the run-chase alongside Alex Hales as they put up an opening partnership of 62 before the latter was cleaned up by Waqar Salamkheil for 34. Fakhar smashed 67 and was the cornerstone of the chase. Sam Curran and Sherfane Rutherford stepped up later with scores of 28 and 21, respectively, to help the Vipers win by five wickets with five balls to spare.

The defending Emirates have only one win in their first three matches, while the Deserts are unbeaten after three outings in the tournament.

Friday’s match

Sharjah Warriorz will take on Dubai Capitals on Friday. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.

The full broadcasting schedule is as below.