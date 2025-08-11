Latest News
Iran reports 45% surge in detentions of Afghan migrants as deportation criticism mounts
The sharp rise in detentions and deportations has sparked renewed criticism from rights advocates inside Iran.
Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces say detentions of Afghan migrants without legal residency documents have risen sharply, with a 45 percent increase in the first four months of the current year compared to previous periods.
Police spokesperson Saeed Montazerolmahdi said on Sunday that intensified border patrols and heightened security measures have doubled the rate of migrant detentions. “Law enforcement is acting with greater determination in identifying and detaining undocumented Afghan nationals,” he said, adding that roughly 1.14 million Afghans have been deported so far this year.
According to Montazerolmahdi, border surveillance along the Afghanistan frontier has been stepped up, with more than 2,000 patrols conducted daily — a 14 percent increase from last year. Authorities say these operations have prevented at least 2,500 unauthorized Afghan entries.
On Saturday, the head of Iran’s Association of Social Workers, Hassan Mousavi Chelik, condemned what he called “indiscriminate” deportation policies, alleging that authorities are failing to differentiate between legal and illegal migrants.
Citing specific cases, Chelik said an Iranian child was mistakenly deported as an Afghan and only returned after fingerprint verification at the Iranian consulate. He also reported instances where children from deported Afghan families were left behind in Iran, raising concerns over family separations and the humanitarian impact of the policy.
Iran hosts one of the largest Afghan migrant populations in the world, many of whom fled decades of war, poverty, and instability. But worsening economic conditions, political tensions, and tightened border controls have fueled a wave of expulsions — drawing increasing scrutiny from human rights organizations and migration experts.
UNICEF reports over 2 million migrants returned to Afghanistan so far this year
UNICEF also appealed to donor countries to increase funding for humanitarian programs supporting returnees, with a focus on women and children.
More than two million migrants, including approximately 500,000 children, have returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries so far this year, UNICEF announced following a visit by Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations.
Chaiban, who recently completed his fourth visit to Afghanistan, highlighted the scale of returns, noting that on July 4 alone, over 50,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan from Iran — the highest single-day figure recorded in 2025.
He warned that this mass influx has placed severe pressure on already fragile communities, where more than half of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.
During his visit, Chaiban toured key border reception centers including Islam Qala and Herat, meeting with returning families and witnessing firsthand the challenges they face.
While humanitarian and support services at these centers are being delivered in a coordinated effort by local authorities, UN agencies, NGOs, and partners, persistent shortages in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities are complicating reintegration.
Since the start of 2025, UNICEF has also identified and reunified over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children with their families or relatives. The agency emphasized the urgent need to provide special protection to vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.
A critical concern raised by Chaiban was the ongoing ban on girls’ education beyond sixth grade. He cautioned that this restriction endangers not only the future of Afghan girls but also threatens the country’s broader development prospects. UNICEF called for the immediate lifting of these educational limitations.
In response to the return movements, UNICEF urged Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to adopt a safe, dignified, voluntary, and phased approach to managing returns. The agency stressed the importance of regional dialogue to minimize the impact on host communities.
In addition to UNICEF’s warnings, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over the past two years, more than four million migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan. IOM described the ongoing return as one of the largest mass movements in the country’s recent history and called for urgent funding and enhanced regional cooperation to address the growing humanitarian crisis.
International Sports
The Hundred: Rockets hold nerve, Brave dominate in Sunday’s double-header
In Southampton, the Southern Brave produced one of the most clinical performances of the tournament so far.
The Trent Rockets claimed a tense five-wicket victory over the Northern Superchargers at Trent Bridge on Sunday, August 10, in a match defined by disciplined bowling and timely middle-order resilience.
After being sent in to bat, the Superchargers struggled for momentum against a sharp Rockets attack. Akeal Hosein led the way with a superb spell of 3 for 19, stifling scoring opportunities and forcing mistakes. The visitors posted a modest 125, with only sporadic partnerships holding off the Rockets’ bowlers.
In response, Trent Rockets endured early pressure but found stability through Tom Banton’s well-judged 37 and a composed 31 from Rehan Ahmed. With the target in sight, the hosts sealed victory with four balls to spare, boosting their campaign hopes and reaffirming their home-ground advantage.
Chasing 107 for victory against the Birmingham Phoenix, the Brave openers made quick work of the target. Devon Conway anchored the innings, while Finn Allen’s aggressive stroke play kept the scoreboard racing.
The Brave finished on 109 for 1 in just 16.1 overs, securing a dominant nine-wicket win. The Phoenix, who had earlier been restricted to 106 for 7, struggled to adapt to the conditions and never truly threatened the hosts.
The action now shifts to London where the Oval Invincibles will face London Spirit on Monday in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the men’s competition.
The Invincibles, buoyed by recent wins, will look to exploit their strong home record at The Oval, while the Spirit aim to bounce back from a mixed run of results.
With both teams in the hunt for top-four positions, Monday’s clash carries significant implications for the standings as the tournament edges towards its decisive stages.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television at 9pm Kabul time to watch this match live.
IEA rejects UN report on returnees as ‘unprofessional and biased’
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday strongly criticized a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Office concerning Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan, describing it as “distorted, biased, and lacking scientific and professional rigor.”
The report, published on July 24, alleges that some Afghan returnees have experienced human rights violations including torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, and threats to personal security at the hands of the IEA authorities.
However, the Foreign Ministry in a statement rejected these claims, stating they are based on limited individual testimonies without credible evidence, while ignoring the millions of Afghans who have returned safely, with dignity and stability.
Following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, a commission was formed—including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Ministry of Interior, and the General Directorate of Intelligence—to thoroughly investigate the report. The commission concluded that the UN report disproportionately emphasized negative incidents, employed politically charged and misleading language, and overlooked positive developments.
UNAMA officials were summoned to the Foreign Ministry headquarters, where concerns were conveyed clearly and emphatically. The Ministry called on UNAMA to urgently review and improve its reporting practices. It warned that continued publication of such reports would compel the Islamic Emirate to take appropriate measures.
