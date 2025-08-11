UNICEF reports over 2 million migrants returned to Afghanistan so far this year

More than two million migrants, including approximately 500,000 children, have returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries so far this year, UNICEF announced following a visit by Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations.

Chaiban, who recently completed his fourth visit to Afghanistan, highlighted the scale of returns, noting that on July 4 alone, over 50,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan from Iran — the highest single-day figure recorded in 2025.

He warned that this mass influx has placed severe pressure on already fragile communities, where more than half of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.

During his visit, Chaiban toured key border reception centers including Islam Qala and Herat, meeting with returning families and witnessing firsthand the challenges they face.

While humanitarian and support services at these centers are being delivered in a coordinated effort by local authorities, UN agencies, NGOs, and partners, persistent shortages in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities are complicating reintegration.

Since the start of 2025, UNICEF has also identified and reunified over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children with their families or relatives. The agency emphasized the urgent need to provide special protection to vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

A critical concern raised by Chaiban was the ongoing ban on girls’ education beyond sixth grade. He cautioned that this restriction endangers not only the future of Afghan girls but also threatens the country’s broader development prospects. UNICEF called for the immediate lifting of these educational limitations.

In response to the return movements, UNICEF urged Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to adopt a safe, dignified, voluntary, and phased approach to managing returns. The agency stressed the importance of regional dialogue to minimize the impact on host communities.

UNICEF also appealed to donor countries to increase funding for humanitarian programs supporting returnees, with a focus on women and children.

In addition to UNICEF’s warnings, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over the past two years, more than four million migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan. IOM described the ongoing return as one of the largest mass movements in the country’s recent history and called for urgent funding and enhanced regional cooperation to address the growing humanitarian crisis.