Iran steps up efforts to tighten security along border with Afghanistan, Pakistan

Iran’s border security operations along its shared border with Afghanistan and Pakistan have been ramped up with 65 kms of the border wall already having been completed.

According to Iran media, Tehran’s plan to block the eastern border will eventually consist of a 300 km-long wall along with the use of advanced technology and precise military drills.

On November 2, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said Iran would complete construction of a border wall along its eastern frontiers by the end of September next year.

The first phase of the border-sealing initiative spans approximately 90 kilometers and commenced at the end of June.

The border blockade includes physical barriers, such as barbed wire and cement walls as well as smart technology that include radar systems.

He stated, "Based on our projections, this border-blocking project is expected to be completed in the first half of the next Iranian year."

Momeni stressed that an unsealed border allows deported illegal immigrants to easily return. He said: “The plan to secure the border will tackle this issue and improve regional security.”

Amir Na’mati, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, meanwhile gave more information this week and said significant progress will be made on the project by the end of the solar year (April).

Systems such as surveillance sensors, reconnaissance drones, and thermal cameras are set to be deployed, he said. Additionally, mobile assault battalions are tasked with maintaining constant border control.

Wanaen meanwhile reported that Iranian Army rapid reaction forces are currently conducting complex security drills which include tasks to identify terrorist gathering spots using advanced Mohajer-6 drones, destroying their command vehicles with highly explosive precision bombs (Qaem), and shelling enemy positions with artillery.

Amir Cheshk, Deputy Operations Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, said: “Based on international agreements, any threatening gatherings that endanger the security of the Islamic Republic (Iran) will be met with a decisive response from the Army Ground Forces and Iran’s armed forces.”

In addition, special forces supported by Army Aviation helicopters, are dispatched to terrorist gathering locations and carry out high-precision clearance operations.