Iranian FM says relations have been formed with IEA ‘in certain instances’

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2023)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday that they have not recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but have established relations in some instances in order to resolve problems.

“We have not recognized the legitimacy of the current ruling group in Afghanistan, but in some particular cases in order to decrease the problems with which that country is entangled we have established relations with them,” he said.

Speaking at an event during an official visit to Beirut, Amir Abdollahian also stated that Iran would continue to assist the Afghan people and denounce the terrorist acts committed by Daesh.

However, he said: “Excluding women from social activities in Afghanistan is against the fundamentals of good Islam.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the formation of an all-inclusive government made up of all political parties in Afghanistan is the only option to find a solution to the issue.