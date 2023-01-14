Iran executes British-Iranian ‘spy’ by hanging: judiciary

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2023)

Iran on Saturday executed former top defense official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for UK intelligence, the judiciary reported.

Akbari was executed after being sentenced to death for “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence”, the judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.

“The actions of the British spy service in this case have shown the value of the convict, the importance of his access and the enemy’s trust in him,” it added.

Britain has demanded that Tehran halt what foreign minister James Cleverly has called a “politically motivated” execution, AFP reported.

On Thursday, state media had reported that 61-year-old Akbari had held high positions in the country’s defense establishment.

His posts included “deputy minister of defense for foreign affairs” and a position in the “secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.”

Akbari had also been an “advisor to the commander of the navy” as well as “heading a division at the defense ministry’s research center”.

Mizan, citing a statement from Iran’s intelligence ministry, had said earlier this week that Akbari became a “key spy” for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, more commonly known as MI6, due to “the importance of his position”.

Akbari’s execution comes as Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran’s judiciary has confirmed that 18 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, according to a count compiled by AFP from official announcements.

Of these, four have been executed, sparking an international outcry.