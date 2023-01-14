Latest News
Iran executes British-Iranian ‘spy’ by hanging: judiciary
Iran on Saturday executed former top defense official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for UK intelligence, the judiciary reported.
Akbari was executed after being sentenced to death for “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence”, the judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.
“The actions of the British spy service in this case have shown the value of the convict, the importance of his access and the enemy’s trust in him,” it added.
Britain has demanded that Tehran halt what foreign minister James Cleverly has called a “politically motivated” execution, AFP reported.
On Thursday, state media had reported that 61-year-old Akbari had held high positions in the country’s defense establishment.
His posts included “deputy minister of defense for foreign affairs” and a position in the “secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.”
Akbari had also been an “advisor to the commander of the navy” as well as “heading a division at the defense ministry’s research center”.
Mizan, citing a statement from Iran’s intelligence ministry, had said earlier this week that Akbari became a “key spy” for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, more commonly known as MI6, due to “the importance of his position”.
Akbari’s execution comes as Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Iran’s judiciary has confirmed that 18 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, according to a count compiled by AFP from official announcements.
Of these, four have been executed, sparking an international outcry.
Latest News
Hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan hurt the prestige of America: Pompeo
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Joe Biden’s decision to completely withdraw American forces from Afghanistan has damaged the country’s prestige on an international level.
In an interview on Friday, Pompeo said: “President Trump campaigned on getting out of Afghanistan and the American people wanted them out, President Biden campaigned saying he would do the same, and American people were done, tired, exhausted “
He stated that for his entire time with the CIA, the agency had a big footprint in Afghanistan. He said even when he was CIA director, “the president was pressing to get out faster, to get us out more quickly, but we were pretty clear with him that we couldn’t do it.”
Pompeo said the US intended to reach a comprehensive peace agreement in Afghanistan within three to five years, but this required the diplomatic presence of the US in Afghanistan, which unexpectedly failed.
“Historic achievement would be to pull off a peace agreement in three years or five years and we were hopeful that we had begun to head down that road,” he said.
He added that former president Ashraf Ghani opposed America’s talks with the Islamic Emirate and was afraid that America would ask him to step down as president.
However, Pompeo said that the US never asked Ghani to give up power, but that won the election by “stealing votes”.
“President Ghani wasn’t up for (peace deal) , he didn’t want to participate in it and that was most unfortunate because in the end you see what happens unlike Zelenskyy who chose to stay, president Ghani hops on an airplane and heads to some place to go live a very nice peaceful life while there’s so many people suffering in Afghanistan.”
Although many consider the collapse of the Republic system and the rise of the Islamic Emirate as a result of the Doha negotiations, the IEA, however, considers itself committed to all the obligations of the Doha Agreement, emphasizing that the United States was forced to leave Afghanistan due to the tireless struggles of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Republicans probe chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan
Republican legislators have launched an investigation into the chaotic United States military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Friday he had written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting an array of records, from intelligence assessments to communications with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), AFP reported.
McCaul, a longstanding opposition member on the committee who became its chairman after the House flipped to Republican control at the start of the year, said it was “absurd and disgraceful” that US President Joe Biden’s administration “continues to withhold information related to the withdrawal”.
“In the event of continued noncompliance, the committee will use the authorities available to it to enforce these requests as necessary, including through a compulsory process,” he said.
Thirteen US soldiers were killed on August 26, 2021 in a bombing outside Kabul airport as the capital fell, with the government crumbling days later despite $2 trillion being pumped into Afghanistan over two decades by the US and NATO forces.
While Trump sealed the withdrawal with the IEA, his Republican Party has roundly criticized Biden’s handling of the operation and promised hearings as part of a series of probes into his administration.
The scenes of desperate Afghans clinging to moving US military planes as they taxied on the runway at Kabul airport preceded a sharp drop in Biden’s approval ratings nine months after he was elected promising smooth, competent leadership after the pandemonium under his predecessor Donald Trump.
The State Department did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Friday but has said it has provided more than 150 briefings to members of Congress since the August 2021 withdrawal, according to US media, AFP reported.
Approximately 2,500 US troops died in what became the country’s longest war but Afghanistan was no longer a priority back home, with 50 percent of respondents in a Gallup poll conducted a year after the withdrawal saying the entire war was a mistake.
Latest News
UNSC calls for IEA to reverse bans affecting women and girls
Eleven members of the United Nations Security Council called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse work and education bans imposed on women and girls.
In a joint statement issued by Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, the UNSC members said women are central and critical to NGO operations to relieve the “dire” humanitarian situation.
“Without their participation in aid delivery in Afghanistan and their essential expertise, NGOs will be unable to reach those most in need, in particular women and girls, to provide lifesaving materials and services,” the statement said.
It added that a stable, economically viable, and peaceful Afghanistan is only attainable and sustainable if all Afghans, including women and girls, have access to and receive education, and fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in and contribute to the country’s future and development.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that given the gravity of the situation it should unanimously adopt a resolution to condemn the bans and call for an immediate reversal, Reuters reported citing diplomats.
It was not immediately clear whether all members would back such a formal move by the council. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted.
UN envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, has reiterated that IEA decisions including the ban on girls attending high school, preventing women from going to university, and barring them from doing humanitarian work, are all “grave violations of fundamental rights.”
She stressed the need for Council unity in the face of these decisions.
