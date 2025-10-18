Connect with us

Latest News

Iranian FM stresses diplomacy to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has emphasized resolving tensions between Kabul and Islamabad through diplomacy during a phone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Araqchi expressed Iran’s readiness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution to the issue.

For his part, Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan does not seek war, stating that it was the Pakistani side that initiated the clashes by violating Afghanistan’s airspace.

He also noted that a high-level delegation led by the Minister of National Defense is holding talks with Pakistani representatives in Doha today, and that Kabul awaits the outcome of these discussions.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2025

By

U.S. President Donald Trump has described the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan as an “easy” issue for him to resolve, if he were required to intervene.

Speaking to reporters during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump said, “I do understand Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan — that’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”

The U.S. president claimed he has “saved millions of lives” in the past and expressed confidence in his ability to bring an end to the hostilities between the two neighboring countries. “I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war,” he said.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan.

Clashes have killed scored of people on both sides.

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistani military’s fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan an attempt to prolong conflict: Mujahid

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 18, 2025

By

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday strongly condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province, calling them an attempt to prolong the war.

Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate reserves the right to respond to Pakistani incursions and violations of Afghan territory, but, in order to preserve the dignity of the negotiating delegation, its forces have been instructed to refrain from any new operations for the time being.

He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to a peaceful and political solution and regional stability, while stressing that the recent incidents are the result of Pakistani transgressions.

According to Mujahid, a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has traveled to Doha to hold talks with Pakistani officials.

At least 10 civilians have been killed and 12 others have been injured in Pakistani military’s airstrikes in Paktika on Friday night. Three local cricket players are also among the dead.

Continue Reading

Latest News

India, Central Asian nations discuss Afghanistan, regional security cooperation in Bishkek

Published

1 day ago

on

October 17, 2025

By

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval joined his Central Asian counterparts in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 3rd India–Central Asia Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisers, where they discussed also Afghanistan’s stability and regional security cooperation.

The meeting brought together top security officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, with Tajikistan represented by the Deputy Secretary of its Security Council.

“They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking,” a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry said. “The Secretaries/NSAs emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region. They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability.”

The officials also resolved to enhance connectivity between India and Central Asia and expand cooperation to digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and space collaboration.

 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!