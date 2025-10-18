Iranian FM stresses diplomacy to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has emphasized resolving tensions between Kabul and Islamabad through diplomacy during a phone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Araqchi expressed Iran’s readiness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution to the issue.

For his part, Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan does not seek war, stating that it was the Pakistani side that initiated the clashes by violating Afghanistan’s airspace.

He also noted that a high-level delegation led by the Minister of National Defense is holding talks with Pakistani representatives in Doha today, and that Kabul awaits the outcome of these discussions.