Iranian foreign minister Araghchi to visit Kabul

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will soon visit Kabul, its embassy announced on Thursday.

The embassy did not provide further details about the visit.

A foreign ministry official in Kabul said however that the visit could take bilateral relations to a new level.

Zakir Jalali, director of the third political department of the Foreign Ministry, said on X that the common political, economic and security interests between Afghanistan and Iran are an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“The upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to Kabul is a constructive step towards strengthening these relations and can take relations between the two countries to a new level."

This comes after acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wednesday with Iran’s new ambassador to Kabul where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

Ali Reza Bigdeli took over as ambassador early last month. He succeeded Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

In addition, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Iran's Special Envoy for Kabul and director general for South Asia, Hashem Ashjazade, met on Monday in Islamabad for talks.

Sadiq is also expected to travel to Russia and China to discuss Afghanistan with officials from those countries.

The Islamic Emirate has said repeatedly that Kabul seeks good relations with all neighboring countries and the region, and aims to strengthen its ties with various countries by following an economy-focused policy.